Cian Lynch set to start first game for Limerick in 10 months against Clare

Cian Lynch in action after coming on for Limerick in their defeat to Cork last week

Cian Lynch is set to start his first game for Limerick in ten months after being named in the side to take on neighbours Clare on Saturday night.

The Patrickswell star picked up an injury in last year’s Munster SHC clash with Waterford last year which has limited his game tie. However featured off the bench against Cork last weekend and is one of several changes from that narrow defeat.

Peter Casey is also named in the starting side while Fergal O'Connor, Micheal Houlihan and Shane O'Brien make their full league debuts. Another pillar in Kyle Hayes is also set for this first start of the new season. Nickie Quaid returns to the side but Declan Hannon missed out with a hand injury that sees Dan Morrissey move to centre back.

The game will be televised live on RTE on Saturday night and has a 7pm throw-in.

Shane Kingston has been rewarded for his match-winning intervention against Limerick last weekend with a starting spot in the Cork team that takes on Galway on Sunday.

Kingston replaces the injured Robbie O’Flynn as one of four changes to the Cork team that stormed back to beat All-Ireland champions Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Eoin Roche and Cathal Cormack make their league debuts in defence with captain Sean O’Donoghue missing out with a dead leg. Roche starts in the side alongside his twin brother Brian who is selected at midfield. Sean Twomey also comes into the team with Conor Lehane set to captain the side in O’Donoghue’s absence.

Cork (NHL v Galway): P Collins; C O’Callaghan, E Downey, E Roche; C Cormack, C Joyce, D Cahalane; B Roche, T O’Connell; D Dalton, C Lehane, S Twomey; C Beausang, P Horgan, S Kingston.

Limerick (NHL v Clare): N Quaid; S Finn, R English, F O’Connor; C Coughlan, D Morrissey, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, D Reidy; G Hegarty, C Lynch, M Houlihan; S O’Brien, S Flanagan, P Casey.