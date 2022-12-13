Cian Lynch set to make injury return for Limerick during National League

In an ominous warning to Limerick’s rivals, Cian Lynch is edging towards full fitness with the two-time Hurler of the Year likely to feature in the early stages of next year’s league as he continues his rehabilitation from ankle surgery.

Lynch had an injury-ravaged season this year having broken down in training on the eve of the Treaty’s All-Ireland victory over Kilkenny, but Limerick selector Donal O’Grady insists the 26-year-old is on the comeback trail as a new season looms.

“That would be great,” O’Grady said of the possibility of Lynch returning for the start of the league on the first weekend in February.

“Obviously, he has nothing done since the Waterford game last year (on April 23) when he did that serious hamstring injury.

“He missed all his club championship. Fitness-wise, we’ll see how he is, but definitely as far as getting a heavy workload into him, he is getting there and nearly ready for that. He had a bit of soreness up to a couple of weeks ago.

“But he has come back doing a bit of training with us, doing a bit of running. Nothing too intensive. Or nothing match-based, or anything like that. The signs are positive that we will hopefully have him back early on in the season.”

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, O’Grady also revealed that defender Mike Casey is expected to return towards the latter stages of the league after a recent cruciate scare.

“I wouldn’t rule him out of the National League, but I’d say that obviously we’ll have to mind him, how serious it is and a timescale on his comeback, we don’t know yet. There’s no timeline but we’re delighted because it didn’t look good.

“But he got good news in the sense that it wasn’t his cruciate again. There’s a bit of cartilage damage so he’s going to be out for the early part of the season anyway. He’s very driven, there’d be no fear of him that way, he just needs a bit of luck really.”

Limerick boss John Kiely has a full deck to choose from for 2023 as “the entire group is back” while O’Grady was keen to stress that the All-Ireland champions are doing nothing different than the chasing pack despite the county’s €2.3 million spend on inter-county teams this year.

“Are we doing anything that other teams aren’t, as far as financially? I would say we’re doing the exact same. Obviously, we’re at the latter end of the championship, which obviously has its own costs,” O’Grady said.

“There’s nothing, how would I say, a blank chequebook thrown at the senior hurling team, everything is done for a reason and I suppose it’s hard to know what other counties are doing.

“Where it’s going, genuinely, I don’t know. Where do you put a stop in it? Do the wealthier counties kick on because of it? It’s something maybe that will probably have to be looked at down the line if it spirals out of control.

“At this moment in time, it’s something that we don’t really, as a management team, have control of. We can ask for X, Y and Z but there’s plenty of things we’ve asked for and they’ve said, ‘No, not this time lads’. And that’s understandable.”