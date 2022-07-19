Cian Lynch sees bigger Treaty picture despite heartbreak of late blow

He knows that he “probably wasn’t dressed right for it” as he sported a pink cap backwards, but the honour of lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup alongside Limerick captain Declan Hannon is a gesture that Cian Lynch won’t forget any time soon.

The reigning Hurler of the Year has been through the wringer this year with his late red card in the Fitzgibbon Cup final, which was later rescinded but helped to tip the balance against his NUI Galway side, the start of a nightmare season.

Just six days had passed since he pointed from one knee against Cork in their Munster opener to show his genius once again before disaster struck after eight minutes against Waterford as his hamstring popped.

The rest of the provincial campaign was missed before his triumphant return off the bench in their All-Ireland semi-final victory over Galway and all seemed right in his world, but bad things often happen in threes.

Lynch was flying in an A versus B game – so much so that subsequent man-of-the-match Gearóid Hegarty feared for his starting place in the final as a result – before he wound up carted off in the back of a jeep.

Scans quickly revealed the extent of the ankle ligament damage – he faces at least another three months out and could miss Patrickswell’s Limerick SHC run – but he didn’t have any notion of feeling sorry for himself. That’s simply not in his DNA.

“In your head you’re thinking everything is going great for you and you feel great but then when something like that happens, the initial disappointment is huge but all you can do is pick yourself up,” he says.

“It’s for the greater good of the team that you push each other and drive on, it’s the next man up like and I’m just happy that I was able to be a part of it and be part of the group, such a Limerick family and that’s what it is.

“There was nothing really (that could be done) and no instant quick fix and I just had to accept that. It’s like everything, it’s like you’re dealing with grief really, you have to accept it before you move on so that’s it.”

There’s a bit of a philosopher to the 26-year-old and while his All-Ireland final was over long before it even started, “every setback leads to a comeback” and he has somehow managed to keep perspective.

“Even last Sunday (week) when I hurt the leg and it might seem like the world is ending instantly but at the end of the day, I’m able to get up in the morning and get out of the bed and be able to go into training with this group of lads that are a family and have a smile on my face and that’s what life is about,” Lynch says.

The question marks over his participation dominated All-Ireland SHC final week – photographs circulating around the country of him in his protective boot are “all part of it” – but playing was never an option.

Conversations with Treaty manager John Kiely always had his health at the forefront and having “pucked every ball” from the sidelines, his absence in no way diminished the status of their three-in-a-row for him.

“They’re all as special, each year brings its own highs and lows and challenges. Each victory is as special as the last one and you just want to live in the moment and seize it and enjoy it really, soak up everything that we’re doing,” he adds.

He is usually too caught up playing that he doesn’t fully appreciate the heroics of others but sitting back and watching Hegarty, who finished with 1-5, in full flow was special.

“The way he came out, he was just so free, so loose and he epitomised what playing sport is all about. He went out and just enjoyed what he was doing. I love watching him.”

The three-time All-Star jokes that “the legs could be gone” after his latest injury, but the prospect of his return in 2023 makes their feats without him even more extraordinary.

“It’s a panel game, we’re always on about it. We’re a 26-man panel, but it’s the other 10 lads that are not togged out that are the lads that have put those 26 lads there. I suppose everyone is rooting for each other.

“Whether you’re starting, No 1 or 26 or 36 and we’re all in it together, that’s what it is. We have that mantra and I know that I can pick up the phone to any one of the boys on any given day or week, whether it’s peak season or in the winter.

“And I know that the lads will answer the phone and vice versa, that’s what it is. Life is precious and when you have a group like the group that we have together, it’s important to appreciate that.”