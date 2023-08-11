Cian Lynch: Limerick injury hell made me stronger

Limerick star Cian Lynch has admitted that sitting out much of the Treaty’s 2022 All-Ireland win helped him realise how much he missed the game.

After captaining the Treaty to a four-in-a-row last month, and becoming the first Patrickswell man to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup as captain, Lynch secured the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month in hurling for July.

Having sat out long parts of 2022, Lynch agreed that enforced absence gave him renewed perspective coming into the new season.

“I was always very lucky growing up and thank God I was injury free,” he said.

“Last year I first did my hamstring and then the ankle, obviously niggling away after that. It was kind of the first time I ever experienced not being able to go out and train with the lads or play a match.

“I suppose that does take its toll as well, and anybody who has ever experienced injury, people looking from the outside in just see you showing up on the match day . . . but there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to try get your head right because sport is a massive outlet obviously for a break from your normal day, coming from work, training is a good release, so when you don’t have that you realise how much you miss it.”

And he admitted that the mental battle was the most difficult side of being injured.

“The physical side of it, you are able to run away. But when your head is telling you that, ‘look, you are not coming back to this date’, or ‘you don’t know when you will be back’, you are second guessing then how you are feeling and all of that.

“I was lucky enough that we have the medical team we have in Limerick, we have a great structure in place and I was able to push on and get back and get fit. But you do take training and being able to play for granted at times.”

Lynch and a number of Limerick hurlers will be back in Croke Park on Sunday to support the county’s female footballers who take on Down in the All-Ireland JFC final.

“I’m hoping to go up Sunday to it,” Lynch said. “I know a few of the lads are going up so we’ll go and support them because I know a lot of them supported us this year and down through the years.

“I suppose anything Limerick are doing, football or camogie no matter what sport it is, you want to push Limerick people on because they are our people. So I will be up at it and the very best of luck to them.”