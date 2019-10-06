Patrickswell are back on top in Limerick hurling after a Cian Lynch-inspired win over champions Na Piarsaigh in the senior final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Cian Lynch comes to the fore as Patrickswell hold off Na Piarsaigh in Limerick county final

Lynch dug them out of trouble with a couple of important points and so many fine interventions as they overcame a 25-minute spell without a score to exert their dominance on the scoreboard.

The 'Well finished with 15 wides, another couple dropped short, and had they left this behind, their first title since 2016, they would have harboured deep regrets.

Aaron Gillane and Diarmuid Byrnes were the biggest culprits with four and six wides respectively, but fittingly, Byrnes finished with a converted free which he had won himself after a magnificent catch.

Patrickswell, managed by former Limerick great Ciaran Carey, got early momentum and stretched their lead on the 14th minute when wing-forward Jack Kelleher put Josh Considine through. He was fouled initially but good advantage by referee John O'Halloran allowed the midfielder momentum and he dispatched an unstoppable shot past Podge Kennedy.

They led by 1-9 to 0-6 at the break but really struggled in the third quarter when Na Piarsaigh, themselves out of sorts throughout, got level, 1-9 to 0-12, on the 47th minute.

But Patrickswell, who were winning their 20th title to put them one ahead of Ahane, responded well with Lynch, his partner Considine, Kevin O'Brien and Byrnes anchoring them through that rocky period.

Scorers - Patrickswell: A Gillane 0-6 (6fs), J Considine 1-2, C Lynch 0-3, D Byrnes (1f), J Kelleher 0-2 each, A Carroll, T O'Brien 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: P Casey 0-7 (1f), W Henn 0-3 (3fs), A Breen 0-2, R Lynch, D Dempsey, A Dempsey all 0-1 each.

Patrickswell: B Murray; S O'Brien, N Foley, T Nolan; P Maher, D Byrnes, M Carmody; J Considine, C Lynch; J Kelleher, K O'Brien, A Carroll; A Gillane, J Gillane, T O'Brien. Subs: P O'Brien for Carroll (h-t), J Flynn for P O'Brien (55), C Carroll for J Gillane (57).

Na Piarsaigh: P Kennedy; K Kennedy, M Casey, N Buckley; M Foley, R Lynch, T Grimes; C Houlihan, W O'Donoghue; C Houlihan, W O'Donoghue; C Boylan, P Casey, D Dempsey; W Henn, K Downes, A Breen. Subs: A Dempsey for Houlihan (30), K Ryan for Henn (55),

Referee: J O'Halloran (Bruree)

