Cian Lynch and Conor Sweeney take home Munster Player of the Year awards

Cian Lynch has been named the Munster Hurler of the Year. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Cian Lynch has been named the Munster Hurler of the Year. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Cian Lynch has been selected as the Munster 'Hurler of the Year' for 2020 while Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney has won the football equivalent after his county's first provincial success since 1935.

Lynch delivered big displays against Tipperary, when he was relocated to centre-forward, and Waterford especially as Limerick landed back-to-back Munster titles for the first time since 1981.

Sweeney was instrumental in Tipperary finally getting over the line in the Munster football championship, kicking a wonderful free from the sideline to force extra-time against Limerick before hitting 0-7, including two points from play and two converted marks, against Cork.

Tipperary's David Power has been voted Manager of the Year in Munster while fresh from winning her first Allstar award, Tipperary's Mary Ryan has been selected as the 2020 Munster 'Camogie Player of the Year' with Martina O’Brien (Cork) the 2020 Munster Ladies Footballer of the Year.

Limerick’s Martina McMahon continued her dominance of the handball scene in 2020 and she is recognised as the 2020 Munster Handballer of the Year.

Other awards announced were:

U-20 Hurler of the Year - Cork's Shane Barrett

U-20 Footballer of the Year - Kerry's Killian Falvey

Minor Hurler of the Year - Limerick's Adam English

Minor Footballer of the Year - Kerry's Cian McMahon.

