Cian Darcy seals fine performance with late goal as Kilruane McDonaghs end long wait for Tipp title

There were joyous scenes in Thurles to mark the end of Kilruane McDonaghs' long wait for a senior hurling championship, stretching back to 1985. An injury time goal from Cian Darcy, capping a fine individual performance, sealed a replay win against the odds as they overcame 2020 champions Kiladangan.

For the second week the hurling wasn’t of the highest order but Kilraune dug in from being five points down at half time to dominate to second half, outscoring their north Tipp rivals 2-13 to 0-7. Darcy didn’t register a score in the first half but finished with 2-2, his second shot a ruthless finish after Kiladangan had cut a five point deficit to just a goal with normal time up with late points by Paul Flynn and Tadhg Gallagher.

But there was no repeat of the late heroics which won the Dan Breen for Kiladangan two years ago as Darcy went for the jugular in the second minute of injury time. Top scorer Willie Cleary completed the scoring with a free, his 11th point, 10 of those from placed balls.

Cleary had five frees in the first half as Kilruane McDonaghs went in at the interval trailing 0-7 to 1-9, the Kiladanagan goal coming in the 16th minute when Dan O’Meara set up his brother Tom who found the net, beating Paidi Williams in the Kilruane goal. That score had Kiladanagan leading 1-5 to 0-3, a margin they held to half time.

Brian McLoughney was in fine form finishing the half with 0-6, four frees, a 65 and one from play, and he also won a penalty in the seventh minute. Barry Hogan, the county goalkeeper, came up the field to take the it but his shot was well saved by Williams who diverted the shot on to a post and out for a 65.

But McLoughney’s free taking malfunctioned in the second half with three misses in the third quarter as Kilruane started to make inroads. They were level by the 40th minute through Sean McAdams, outscoring their rivals 0-6 to 0-1 in that ten-minute period after the interval.

Darcy shot them in front for the first time with a brilliant point from play in the 42s minute and Kiladangan never regained their composure.

In the 48th minute came a key moment when Jerome Cahill picked out Darcy and he sent a low shot past Hogan for his first goal, which had immediately followed Cleary’s only point from play. That 1-1 burst had they four points clear, a lead they would never relinquish.

There was no dramatic twist in the final stages like we’d see in the drawn match. Instead Darcy made the victory safe with his late goal, ending a 37-year wait for the Dan Breen.

In his victory speech captain Jerome Cahill referred to the emotional impact of the tragic loss of Dillon Quirke in their earlier match in the championship with Clonoulty/Rossmore.

SCORERS

Kilruane McDonaghs - W Cleary 0-12 (11fs); C Darcy 2-2; S McAdam (1 lb) 0-2; M O’Neill, A Moran, J Cleary, C Austin 0-1 each.

Kiladanagan - Bryan McLoughney 0-8 (5 fs, 1 65); T O’Meara 1-1; B Seymour 0-2 (fs); P Flynn 0-3; D O’Meara, T Gallagher 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Kilruane McDonaghs: P Williams; K Cahill, J Peters, A Morgan; J Cleary, N O’Meara, C Austin; E Hogan, M O’Neill; W Cleary, S McAdams, K O’Kelly; T Cleary, J Cahill, C Darcy.

Subs: S Hennessy for Peters (47).

Kiladangan: B Hogan; D Butler, D Sweeney; D Moran, A Flynn, D McGrath; T Gallagher, T O’Meara; S Hayes, J Gallagher, P Flynn; W Connors, D O’Meara, M McLoughney

Subs: D Flannery for Moran (32); B Seymour for Connors (44); J Loughnane for T O’Meara (49); R Gleeson for Hayes (55); M Cleary for D O’Meara (59).

Referee: C Doyle (Silvermines).