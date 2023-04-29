Cian Boland’s stunning strike sparks Dublin into action to beat Westmeath

Leinster SHC: Dublin 2-23, Westmeath1-14

Cian Boland of Dublin is tackled by Johnny Bermingham of Westmeath during the Leinster SHC match at Parnell Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

A first win for Dublin, and a comfortable one in the end, but Micheál Donoghue will know that his side is still leaving ample room for improvement ahead of a key date with Wexford in Croke Park next Saturday.

It took until 15 minutes into the second half for the home side to really exert its dominance, a cracking goal from Cian Boland opening up an eight-point lead on a rain-sodden Parnell Park.

Having drawn in Antrim last weekend and fortunate to do so, the sequencing of games may suit a gradual lift in the Dublin performance levels as the round-robin matures. It needs to. Westmeath were feisty for much of this tie but faded badly after Boland’s goal, a stunning shot to the top corner after Cian O’Sullivan’s pass.

O’Sullivan set up both goals and was one of Dublin’s better players, bringing intelligence and cunning to an attack that didn’t really click. In the 35rd minute he took up a smart position to pick up a long delivery out of defence, then saw Donal Burke steaming through the middle. The pass was perfect but demanded good control which Burke had, collecting and finishing from close range. Burke’s free two minutes before brought them level, having trailed for most of the first half, and they led 1-11 to 1-7 by the interval.

Dublin moved six points clear early in the second half, but Westmeath found a response to reduce the deficit by half with three scores on the run by Ciarán Doyle, bringing his tally to an impressive 0-8 by the 42nd minute, leaving them 1-9 to 1-13 adrift. From there, Dublin dominated, outscoring the visiting team to 1-10 to 0-4 over the remainder.

They went ahead through Paul Crummey’s point a minute after the game’s start but Westmeath scored a second-minute goal from Niall Mitchell and led all the way until Burke levelled the sides with his fourth free nearing half-time. Burke finished the match with 1-9, all his points from frees.

Mitchell’s recovery from injury gave Westmeath a focal point in attack and much of their play was direct, testing Eoghan O’Donnell with high balls. But they were without Killian Doyle, their best forward, who injured his hamstring in the league relegation play-off win over Laois, which guarantees Joe Fortune’s side top-tier hurling for a third successive year.

Ronan Hayes made his first start of the year since injuring a hamstring against Waterford in the league, the Kilmacud Crokes forward replacing clubmate Alex Considine in the only change from the Antrim game. Considine scored two when he came on, while centre-back Conor Burke fired over two more in a match punctuated by numerous stoppages.

Westmeath, who suffered a 22-point defeat to Kilkenny last weekend and were chasing a first championship win over Dublin since 2006, must lift themselves for a home match with Galway on Saturday.

​Scorers - Dublin: D Burke 1-9 (0-9fs); C Boland 1-2; C Burke, P Crummey, D Sutcliffe, A Considine 0-2 each; C O‘Leary, M Grogan, C Donohoe, D Gray 0-1 each. Westmeath: C Doyle 0-9 (5f); N Mitchell 1-0; E Keyes 0-2; K Regan, D Glennon, J Bermingham 0-1 each.

Dublin: S Brennan; P Doyle, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O’Leary; C Boland, D Burke, D Sutcliffe; R Hayes, P Crummey, C O’Sullivan. Subs: S Currie for Crummey & A Considine for Hayes (50); D Power for Grogan (62); J Bellew for O’Donnell (64); F Whiteley for Sutcliffe (66).

Westmeath: N Conaty; T Doyle, C Shaw, D Egerton; J Bermingham, J Galvin, A Craig; R Greville, J G Greville; C McCormack, D Glennon, J Boyle; C Doyle, N Mitchell, K Regan. Subs: N O’Brien for G Greville (ht); E Keyes for Boyle (43); D McNicholas for Regan (53); C Boyle for Galvin (61); D Clinton for Mitchell (65).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).