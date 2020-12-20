| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Christy Ring, his high standards, and why he would have approved of the current Limerick crop

Legend of the game believed that the best hurlers belonged to the present and the future

&lsquo;His standards were amazingly high. If you didn&rsquo;t measure up to them, there was no place for you in Ring&rsquo;s book&rsquo; Expand

Close

&lsquo;His standards were amazingly high. If you didn&rsquo;t measure up to them, there was no place for you in Ring&rsquo;s book&rsquo;

‘His standards were amazingly high. If you didn’t measure up to them, there was no place for you in Ring’s book’

‘His standards were amazingly high. If you didn’t measure up to them, there was no place for you in Ring’s book’

Tommy Conlon

In every sport, the crowning of champions tends to lead to a sugar rush of superlatives in the immediate aftermath. It takes time for people to calm down and to start applying some historical perspective to the achievement of the latest kingpins. Frequently a team or individual that is hailed in the headlines turns out only to have been a flavour of the month when hindsight is applied in later years.

This giddiness is an understandable indulgence because most sports fans are predisposed to excitement in the first place. But even allowing for that, there seemed to be an undue haste to formally declare Limerick a great hurling team after winning their second All-Ireland in three seasons last Sunday.

Again, this would have been understandable if observers had to go reaching into the distant past for some relevant context in which to frame Limerick's achievement. But they didn't have to go back that far at all. It is only five years since the reign of the most dominant side of all time came to an end. Amnesia is a permanent affliction among the sporting populace but surely memories are not so short that the Kilkenny team of 2006-2015 couldn't be summoned as the ultimate yardstick for any team from that time forward?

Privacy