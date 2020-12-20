Christy Ring, his high standards, and why he would have approved of the current Limerick crop

In every sport, the crowning of champions tends to lead to a sugar rush of superlatives in the immediate aftermath. It takes time for people to calm down and to start applying some historical perspective to the achievement of the latest kingpins. Frequently a team or individual that is hailed in the headlines turns out only to have been a flavour of the month when hindsight is applied in later years.

This giddiness is an understandable indulgence because most sports fans are predisposed to excitement in the first place. But even allowing for that, there seemed to be an undue haste to formally declare Limerick a great hurling team after winning their second All-Ireland in three seasons last Sunday.

Again, this would have been understandable if observers had to go reaching into the distant past for some relevant context in which to frame Limerick's achievement. But they didn't have to go back that far at all. It is only five years since the reign of the most dominant side of all time came to an end. Amnesia is a permanent affliction among the sporting populace but surely memories are not so short that the Kilkenny team of 2006-2015 couldn't be summoned as the ultimate yardstick for any team from that time forward?

They won eight All-Irelands in those ten seasons. This will surely be the context, the perspective, the yardstick for decades to come. Limerick's two in three seasons is dwarfed by that particular statistical Everest. Almost certainly the current champions will move nearer that summit in the years to come. But right now those two All-Irelands merely put them at base camp. Kilkenny won four in a row between '06 and '09 before adding another four in the next six seasons. Limerick have yet to put two titles back to back. If they are now deemed to be a great team, then what designation can be applied to Cody's all-conquering crop?

If the sporting public prefers to exist in an ever-permanent present, and is always wide open to the charge of recency bias, then it obviously takes a special team or a special individual to survive in the collective consciousness long after their days are done. One of the few to prevail against that landslide of forgetfulness has a suitably special documentary film made about his life and times. Christy Ring: Man and Ball had its premiere on RTÉ last Thursday night.

Watching it, one couldn't but wonder what the great man would have made of Limerick last Sunday had he been around to witness it. He was a hard man to please, apparently, but even allowing for the eccentricities of genius, one would have to imagine that he'd have been impressed - maybe very impressed.

And while we were wondering about that, a reverse thought experiment popped into our mind as this marvellous homage unfolded. It was prompted by a fragment of audio, a recording from the archives featuring the master's voice. Ring joined the Cork senior panel in 1939 aged 19. His declared ambition was to be nothing less than the best player in Ireland. Equipped with this unusual immodesty, he took the measure of his older colleagues in the dressing room and did not suffer from an excess of deference having done so. "Even though they were great names, they weren't as great as I thought they were." It seemingly dawned on him fairly early that he could be better than any of them.

It behoves every new generation to treat sceptically the reverential attitudes of older generations on nearly any subject. Young sportsmen in particular, if they have the right mix of bravado and ignorance of the past, will want to make their own mark. There should be no sacred cows as far as they are concerned, not at least until they learn a bit of history as they get older. Christy Ring seemed to possess that kind of blithe indifference to the established reputations of friend and foe. He was going to make his own history.

Similarly therefore, one could reverse the thought experiment and imagine, not what Ring would think of this Limerick team, but what would they think of him? We are conditioned by the teaching of our elders and by the received wisdom accumulated over decades that certain beliefs are held to be self-evident truths, when actually they are not so at all.

If one stripped away all the mythology and gave them permission to dissent from the consensus; if there was a full film library of every match that Ring played for Cork and we asked the new champions to assess this man who played the game before their own parents were even born, what would they make of him? Might one or two of them think, he had a great name but he's not as great as I thought he was. Might one or two of them think, 'He was good alright, very good, but Seán Finn would put him in his pocket."

To which a defender of the faith could swiftly reply, come back to me sonny when you have eight All-Irelands. Ring broke new ground in 1954 when he became the first player in GAA history to win an eighth All-Ireland medal on the field of play. It was, says one contributor in the documentary, the hurling equivalent of breaking the four-minute mile.

But it was Ring himself who famously said, "Let no one say the best hurlers belong to the past. They are with us now, and better yet to come." Henry Shefflin of that all-conquering Kilkenny team eclipsed Ring's record with his ten All-Irelands; a good scatter of his teammates finished their careers with nine or eight. None of them however can match the epic longevity of Ring's service for club and county - 27 years with the former, 23 years with the latter. "And that's the yardstick," says another contributor, "in the game of hurling."

It is certainly the yardstick in terms of sheer endurance, all of it rendered at a time when players didn't have the protection of helmets, or the rule of law. "His forehead was destroyed," recalls his old neighbour and friend Jimmy Aherne in the film. "He was all split, cuts this way and that way; his lips were split, his nose was crooked, his ears was all cut, his jaw all cut." Video footage at one stage shows a middle-aged Ring playing for Glen Rovers, only wisps of hair left on his pate, with a delta of blood coming down both cheeks and converging in a tributary in the hollow of his neck.

This is one yardstick that modern players no longer have to meet: the hatchetry to which Ring was subjected, and to which he also resorted in his mania for competitive supremacy. He'd be well entitled to say that they have it easy nowadays by comparison.

His prophecy that the best hurlers were "yet to come" would suggest he was much too intelligent to fall for the temptations of nostalgia. In all likelihood he would have genuinely admired Limerick's performance last Sunday. On the other hand, when he became a team selector with Cork in the 1970s, he wouldn't be long in letting a player know if he wasn't doing his bit, according to one of those players featured in the film, Jimmy Barry Murphy.

In 1965 the Tipperary defender John Doyle equalled Ring's haul of All-Ireland medals. The pair had done fearsome battle in the '50s and '60s. They also teamed up in the Railway Cup for many years. "When we did talk hurling, I found he didn't suffer fools gladly," recalled Doyle many years ago. "His standards were amazingly high. If you didn't measure up to them, there was no place for you in Ring's book. He dismissed you from his mind and he could even tell you bluntly to your face if he thought you were useless."

Sounds like he would have got along well with Roy Keane. And it sounds like he'd be complimenting the new All-Ireland champions whilst telling them in the next breath that they still had a long way to go before touching true greatness.