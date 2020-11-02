Christy Ring Cup round-up: Sheridan stars as Lilywhites reach semi-final

Rian Boran of Kildare in action against Christy Moorehouse of Wicklow during the Christy Ring Cup Round 2A match between Kildare and Wicklow at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Goals in either half from Jack Sheridan at a wet and windy St Conleth's Park booked Kildare's placed in the Christy Ring Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Conditions weren't conducive to free-flowing hurling so goals were always going to be key and Kildare were almost always in control once Sheridan scored the first of his brace in the 28th minute.

David Slattery was making his Kildare hurling debut after spending the last four years with the footballers and his pace was a constant menace for the Wicklow defence. His brilliant approach play created the chance for Sheridan before he applied the finish.

That left the score at 1-5 to 0-4 and Kildare quickly added scores from James Burke and Cathal Dowling.

Two Christy Moorehouse frees late in the half cut Kildare's lead to four, 1-7 to 0-6, by half-time. The Lilies extended that lead to five on the restart when Brian Byrne scored two frees either side of a Moorehouse score from play.

Wicklow's hopes received a shot in the arm in the 41st minute when Moorehouse's long range effort dropped short and Eoin McCormack batted to the net from close range. When Moorehouse added a point a minute later, there was just a point between the sides.

However, that was as good as it got for Wicklow and they only scored two points in the remainder as hard working Kildare got back on top.

Sheridan and James Burke (2) led the way with points and then Sheridan scored his second goal in the 58th minute with a wonderfully improvised finish.

The David Herity-managed team saw out the rest of the game with the minimum of fuss and Slattery capped an excellent debut with the last score of the contest.

Scorers - Kildare: J Sheridan 2-4 (4f); J Burke, B Byrne (3f) 0-3 each; Cathal Dowling 0-2; Conor Dowling, D Slattery 0-1 each. Wicklow: C Moorehouse 0-9 (7f); E McCormack 1-1.

Kildare - P McKenna; C Derivan, J Doran, S Leacy; N Ó Muineachain, R Boran, K Whelan; J Travers, P Divilly; J Burke, J Sheridan, Conor Dowling; B Byrne, Cathal Dowling, D Slattery. Subs: S Ryan for Travers (35), S Christiansen for Derivan (46), M Curtin for Ryan (b/s, 50), T Forde for Conor Dowling (59), C Shanahan for Divilly (66), K Aherne for Cathal Dowling (68).

Wicklow- C McNally; P Keane, B Cuddihy, M O'Brien; G Byrne, J Henderson, E Byrne; E Kearns, L Maloney; D Staunton, S Kelly, E McCormack; M Lee, C Moorehouse, M Boland. Subs: J Doyle for Keane (31), D Maloney for Lee (42), W Kavanagh for E Byrne (49).

Ref - P Murphy (Carlow).

Hughes finishes Derry with last-gasp goal

A late scoring surge helped Down surpass Derry and reach the semi-final of the Christy Ring Cup in a windswept McKenna Park in Ballycran on Saturday.

Derry played the final 21 minutes with 14 players after Paddy Kelly was shown a second yellow card, and looked to have been on course for the win until Matt Conlon picked out Donal Hughes who picked his spot and blasted past Seán Kelly in the Derry goal to turn the tie on its head in added time.

It was just the shot in the arm that Down needed, and further scores from Conlon and Paul Sheehan helped the home side get over the line with three points to spare.

Derry almost forced extra-time with the last play of the game, but Stephen Keith managed to save Brian McGilligan's shot before the rebound was cleared.

Down controlled the game early on and were full value for their four-point lead after 20 minutes, Oisín McManus with five frees and a sublime Pearse Óg McCrickard sideline cut helping Ronan Sheehan's outfit to a 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

Derry, through the accuracy of Cormac O'Doherty, fought their way back into the tie but Down still managed to hold a slender two-point lead at the break, 0-7 to 0-5.

A tactical reshuffle from Derry at half-time soon began to pay dividends and 10 minutes into the second half the sides were level at 0-8 each. Despite Kelly's dismissal, Derry continued to hold the upper hand and further scores from O'Doherty and Mark McGuigan helped give the Oak Leafers a three-point lead before Down's storming finish condemned Derry to the play-offs.

Scorers - Down: O McManus 0-7 (7f); D Hughes 1-2; P Sheehan 0-2 (2f); C Woods, P McCrickard 0-1 each. Derry: C O'Doherty 0-6 (5f); M Craig, C Kelly 0-2 each; M McGuigan, J McGuigan, B McGilligan 0-1 each.

Down - S Keith 8; T Murray 7, C Taggart 8, M Hughes 7; B Trainer 7, C Woods 8, L Savage 7; M Conlon 7, P Savage 7; D Hughes 7, P McCrickard 7, R Costello 7; O McManus 9, E Sands 7, D Sands 7. Subs: R McCusker for P Savage (47), T Prenter for R Costello (47), P Sheehan for P McCrickard (61).

Derry - S Kelly 8; P Kelly 6, S Cassidy 7, P Cleary 6; C Kelly 8, B McGilligan 7, M Craig 8; R Mullan 7, E McGill 6; T Brady 6, C O'Doherty 8, J Mullan 7; C Henry 7, J McGuigan 6, S McGuigan 8.

Subs: E Cassidy for T Brady (h-t), F Bradley for J McGuigan (h-t), M McGuigan for C Henry (47), O McKeever for S McGuigan (69).

Ref - C Mooney (Dublin)

Indo Sport