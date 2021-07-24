Christy Ring Cup round-up: Offaly advance to final after huge win

Offaly are comfortably through to the Christy Ring Cup final in Croke Park next Saturday as they brushed aside the challenge of 14-man Wicklow in Tullamore.

There was never any doubting the result once Oisin Kelly put them 1-2 to 0-0 up after six minutes and Wicklow wing back Ciaran Breen was shown a red card.

Offaly led 5-11 to 0-5 at the break as attention turned to next Saturday's final with Derry even at that early stage.

Offaly emptied the bench but they kept the tempo up with team captain Ben Conneely grabbing their sixth goal to add to the five in the opening half from Oisin Kelly (two), Leon Fox, Brian Duignan and Killian Sampson

Scorers Offaly: E Cahill 0-8 (3f and one sideline), B Duignan 1-4, O Kelly 2-1, L Fox 1-2, B Conneely 1-1, K Sampson 1-0, J Murphy and E Kelly 0-3 each, J Sampson and S Dooley (2f) 0-2 each, A Treacy, L Langton, L O'Connor and C Gath 0-1 each.

Wicklow: A O'Brien 0-8 (7f), E McCormack, G Weir and W Kinsella 0-1 each.

OFFALY: C Clancy; P Delaney, C Burke, D King; A Treacy, B Conneely, K Sampson ; L Fox, Ross Ravenhill; O Kelly, L Langton, J Sampson; J Murphy, B Duignan, E Cahill.

Subs – L O'Connor for Kelly (41m), E Kelly for K Sampson (41m), S Dooley for Cahill (41m), C Gath for Langton (52m), D Egan for Ravenhill (55m).

WICKLOW: C Staunton; M Mangan, J Henderson, P Keane; C Breen, D Staunton, W Kavanagh; M Murphy, E Kearns; J Doyle, W Kinsella, S Cranley; G Hughes, A O'Brien, L Evans.

Subs – G Weir for Highes (15m), M O'Brien for Murphy (43m), E McCormack for Evans (43m), B Kearney for Kavanagh (46m), T Mulcrony for Keane (53m).

Derry 0-28 Sligo 2-17

Derry progressed to their second ever Christy Ring Cup final with a five-point win over Sligo on Saturday.

Captain Cormac O’Doherty top scored with twelve points for the winners, with Joe McHugh and Gerard O’Kelly Lynch both hitting goals in a losing cause for Sligo.

The Oakleafers were the better side in the opening half at Owenbeg and led 0-16 to 1-7 at the break. But the home side were forced to dig deep in the second half as they withstood a highly impressive Sligo fightback that ultimately fell just short.

Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly’s side will meet favourites Offaly in next week’s final.

Scorers- Derry: C O’Doherty 0-12 (8 fs), G Bradley 0-5, S McGuigan 0-3, Brian Cassidy and O McKeever 0-2 each, R Mullan, E Cassidy, M McGuigan, D Foley 0-1 each

Sligo: G O’Kelly-Lynch 1-6 (5 fs), J McHugh 1-4, C Hanniffy 0-2, T Cawley, A Kilcullen, E Comerford, L O’Kelly-Lynch 0-1 each.

Derry: O O’Doherty, C McAllister, S Cassidy, M McGrath, J Mullan, B McGilligan, R Mullan, E Cassidy, C O’Doherty, M McGuigan, G Bradley, D McCloskey, D Foley, Se McGuigan, B Cassidy

Subs: O McKeever for C McAllister (24), P Nelis for E Cassidy (63), S Cassidy for D Foley (69)

Sligo: S Fleming, K O’Kennedy, N Feehily, N Kilcullen, K Banks, R McHugh, G Connolly, M Hanniffy, T O’Kelly, C Hanniffy, J McHugh, F Cawley, Tomas Cawley, G O’Kelly-Lynch, A Kilcullen

Subs: E Comerford for G Connolly (HT), L O’Kelly-Lynch for T Cawley (70)

Ref.: Ke Brady (Louth)