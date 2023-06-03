Christy Moorehouse accuracy key as Wicklow win Nickey Rackard Cup

Nickey Rackard Cup final: Wicklow 1-20 Donegal 3-12

3 June 2023; Ronan McDermott of Donegal kicks a point despite the attention of Sam O Dowd, left, and Andrew Kavanagh of Wicklow during the Nickey Rackard Cup Final match between Donegal and Wicklow at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Wicklow captured the Nickey Rackard Cup for the first time when they came good in the second half of a top class final at Croke Park.

Donegal, bidding for their fourth title in the grade, only managed 1-4 after the break as Wicklow took control and deservedly landed the crown.

Goals from Ryan Hilferty and Liam McKinney helped Donegal lead by 2-8 to 0-10 at the break.

Hilferty struck after 16 minutes when he drilled the ball low to the net to lead by 1-4 to 0-3.

The accuracy of Christy Moorehouse, who scored five points in the opening half, was key to Wicklow staying in touch.

But Donegal struck another big blow after 22 minutes when Liam McKinney got their second goal to put them ahead by double scores at 2-6 to 0-6.

Four points from Moorehouse, three of them frees, closed the gap and they went in trailing by four at the interval.

Gerry Gilmore extended Donegal’s lead after the restart but Wicklow, with John Henderson and Jack Doyle dominant out the field, got on top and after Seamie Germaine levelled after 55 minutes, David Maloney edged them in front for the first time a minute later and they pushed on from there with a further four points without reply.

Donegal goalkeeper Luke White blasted home an injury-time free to cut the gap to two but Wicklow were not to be denied a famous win.

Scorers: Wicklow: C Moorehouse 0-8 (0-5f), A O’Brien 1-1, L Evans 0-2, S Germaine 0-2, D Staunton 0-2 (0-1 sideline), J Doyle 0-1, M Boland 0-1, E McCormack 0-1, D Maloney 0-1, P Doyle 0-1. Donegal: L White 1-2 (1-1f, 0-1 ’65), L McKinney 1-1, R Hilferty 1-0, R McDermott 0-3, R Campbell 0-1, J O’Loughlin 0-1, C McDermott 0-1, D Cullen 0-1, G Gilmore 0-1, B McIntyre 0-1.

Wicklow: C McNally; B Kearney, A Kavanagh, M O’Brien; P Doran, J Henderson, S O’Dowd; J Doyle, D Masterson; M Boland, C Moorehouse, E McCormack; D Maloney, A O’Brien, L Evans. Subs: S Germaine for Boland (28), D Staunton for Masterson (half-time), M Traynor for O’Dowd (half-time), G Weir for O’Brien (50), P Doyle for Evans (59).

Donegal: L White; S McBride, M Donoghue, P Doherty; G Browne, D Cullen, C McDermott; J O’Loughlin, S Gillepsie; R Hilferty, R McDermott, L McKinney; G Gilmore, C Gartland, R Campbell. Subs: B McIntyre for Gartland (47), R Ryan Campbell for (49), C Bradley for Hilferty (58), O Marley for Gilmore (67)

Referee: James Clarke (Cavan).