Chris Nolan the director in chief as Carlow crown returns to Mount Leinster Rangers

Carlow SHC final: Mount Leinster Rangers 3-19 St Mullins 1-17

Carlow Joe McDonagh Cup winner Chris Nolan was man of the match for Mount Leinster Rangers. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mount Leinster Rangers unseated the reigning champions in the Carlow senior hurling final at Netwatch Cullen Park yesterday.

With both sides boasting players from this year’s triumphant Joe McDonagh Cup team, a close contest was expected. It didn’t turn out that way.

While Jack Kavanagh pushed St Mullins into an early lead with a quality point, the eventual winners quickly took control with two points from Chris Nolan and one from Donagh Murphy.

The first goal was coming and Dean Tobin raided down the left before firing home on 11 minutes.

At one stage, Rangers were leading by six points but St Mullins hit back to trail by three.

The final 10 minutes of the half belonged to Rangers. Nolan beat his marker down the right and finished to the net with a rocket.

With the first half going into seven minutes of injury time, Fiachra Fitzpatrick picked up a loose clearance and drilled the ball to the St Mullins net.

With Rangers leading 3-9 to 0-10 at the interval, the crown which had been taken from them last year was set to change heads yet again.

At no stage in the second half did St Mullins look as if they were capable of rescuing the game. At the end of the third quarter, Jason O’Neill did find the Rangers net but it was never going to be enough.

The champions in waiting kept the scoreboard ticking over with Nolan clinching his fourth man-of-the-match award in Carlow county finals.

SCORERS – Mount Leinster Rangers: C Nolan 1-9 (0-4fs); D Murphy, C Kavanagh 0-3 each; F Fitzpatrick, D Tobin 1-0 each; J Nolan 0-2; T Joyce, T Brennan 0-1 each. St Mullins: M Kavanagh 0-9 (2 65s 4fs); J O Neill 1-1; J Kavanagh, S Murphy 0-2 each, C Kehoe, E Doyle, J Doyle 0-1 each.

St Mullins: K Kehoe; J Doran, P Doyle, M Walsh; P O’Shea, P Kehoe, E O’Shea; J Kavanagh, J Doyle; M Kavanagh, J Doyle, C Kehoe; J O’Neill, P Boland, P Connors. Subs: S Murphy for Connors (h-t), G Coady for O’Shea (h-t), E Doyle for John Doyle (53), O Ryan for O’Shea (53).

Mount Leinster Rangers: F Foley; M Doyle, D Byrne, S Joyce; G Lawlor, K McDonald, R Coady; F Fitzpatrick, T Joyce; D Tobin, J Nolan, C Nolan; D Murphy, E Byrne, C Kavanagh. Subs: T Lawlor for G Lawlor (18), E Kealy for T Lawlor (24), P Coady for Murphy (53), T Brennan for Tobin (53).

REF: S Doyle