Charity hurling match blown up after Wexford star Lee Chin suffers racist abuse

Tipperary GAA are to carry out a full investigation after the Wexford hurler suffered abuse from the stands in Carrick on Suir this afternoon

Wexford's Lee Chin. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Dean Goodison and Pádraig Byrne

A charity hurling challenge match between Wexford and Tipperary descended into chaos this afternoon after Wexford star Lee Chin suffered horrendous racial abuse from the stands.

The Faythe Harriers clubman was targeted by an elderly member of the crowd with 69 minutes on the clock after a fracas broke out between the two sets of players at Páirc an nEalaí in Carrick on Suir.

