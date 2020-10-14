Championship fears for Wexford as Davy Fitzgerald's squad and backroom team undergo Covid tests

WEXFORD hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald is awaiting the results of Covid-19 tests which were administered to his entire squad and backroom team after a positive case among the panel in recent days cast doubt over their championship plans.

Fitzgerald had been stepping up their preparations for an eagerly anticipated Leinster SHC semi-final clash with Galway on Halloween night but they have been stopped in their tracks with a leading Model player contracting Covid-19.

That player is now in isolation and the remainder of the Wexford camp expect to know their fate on Thursday having become one of the first sides to avail of the GAA’s rapid Covid-19 testing programme for county players.

Wexford chairman Derek Kent “couldn’t be more complimentary” of the efficiency of the programme after a busy few days with the Wexford footballers also undergoing comprehensive testing after some positive cases believed to be connected to post-county final congregations.

Wexford football manager Shane Roche, who replaced Paul Galvin a month ago, has had a rocky start and he is expected to be without a host of players this weekend when they travel to Rathkeale for their Allianz FL Division 4 clash against Limerick with promotion still in the balance.

Kent indicated that Wexford will “definitely be fielding a team” but the Wexford U-20 hurlers have been stood down after “a number of players” tested positive, which is said to be related to college activity.

Four Wexford clubs, Castletown, St Anne’s, Shamrocks and Naomh Éanna, were ordered to suspend all activities until next week at the earliest as Wexford officials attempt to neutralise a dangerous situation.

Online Editors