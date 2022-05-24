So now we know what policy-by-pandemic looks like. It’s Dublin hurlers tossing their gear into a coach in Salthill 31 days before mid-summer, knowing they won’t need it again for inter-county action for eight months.

It’s Waterford hurlers traipsing out of Ennis, their ever-so-promising season, that began in the muck and misery of deepest winter, having come to a sudden end on May 22.

It’s Tipperary hurlers walking off the ‘Field of Dreams’ in Thurles, knowing that if they are to have another game this year it will be a relegation play-off.

That’s right – the 2019 All-Ireland winners and holders of 28 All-Irelands – will have to prove their right to compete in Munster next year if Kerry beat Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

How was it deemed a good idea that if Kerry win the McDonagh Cup, they face a play-off (v Tipp in this case) for entry to the Munster championship, whereas if a Leinster or Ulster team win it, they automatically qualify for the eastern championship?

Laois will be hoping that Kerry beat Antrim in the McDonagh Cup final, in which case they will be spared relegation from Leinster.

Westmeath ended the round-robin on a high, but they too are finished for the year. The same applies to all the counties in the lower hurling grades, while the football cull will accelerate from next weekend.

By June 18, only four counties will remain in the hurling championship – it will be the same for football a week later. It’s all geared towards finishing by July, the GAA’s sacred new mission.

For illustrative purposes, let’s personalise the impact. Dónal Burke wasn’t just Dublin’s top scorer in the championship (0-59), he was leading marksman from both the Leinster and Munster campaigns. Of his 0-59 total, 0-39 came from frees. His 0-20 from play is the highest of the 11 counties in the round-robins.

He scored 1-53 in the league, of which 0-9 came from play. Note the difference. He played very well in the league (his average Irish Independent rating was 7.8 per game), but did even better (average rating 8.4) as the pitches began to take on their summer sheen.

Even then, they weren’t in peak condition in April. They are now, but Burke won’t be seen again, except for his club. That also applies to all the other great talents whose inter-county seasons have been cut short by the move to policy-by-pandemic.

A game that needs the best surfaces to showcase the extraordinary skill levels, which are now the norm, can’t reach its full potential because of timing complications.

The split season wasn’t the result of scientific analysis, but rather a haphazard conclusion, based on necessity for two seasons because of Covid.

Suddenly, it was offered as the ultimate solution, a Eureka moment when the friction over club v county evaporated, leaving gleeful administrators with ‘why didn’t we think of that before’ smiles. It’s nothing like the ideal solution being portrayed.

The fact is that club and county could have been better accommodated if hard decisions were taken and implemented. That would have involved Croke Park, provincial councils and county boards working together to ensure that important club action continued during the inter-county season. Less training and more games would have helped.

Instead, county managers took control a long time ago and clubs suffered. Managers can’t be blamed since they’re judged on how their team fares, but if ALL of them were subject to strict regulations regarding access to players a solution could have been found.

Was it beyond the imagination of the power-brokers to devise a system that worked, but which did not involve beginning the inter-county cull long before the end of May?

Brexit comes to mind. Unable to cope with the constant sniping of Tory Euro-sceptics, David Cameron called a referendum, thinking he’d win. He then ran an appalling campaign, lost the vote and created a mess which is still damaging Britain, Ireland and the rest of Europe. And all because he failed to deal with a much smaller problem at the start.

The early start and conclusion to the championships is the GAA’s Brexit.

The consequences won’t be good.

Limerick’s unlucky break in venue rota

It’s unfortunate for Limerick footballers that their surge in fortunes this year – promotion from Division 3 and qualification for the Munster final for the first time in 12 years after ousting Clare and Tipperary – hasn’t coincided with their turn to host Kerry in the Gaelic Grounds.

It’s 11 years since Limerick played Kerry in the Munster championship and since that game was in the Gaelic Grounds, next Sunday’s final will be in Killarney. The odds were always on a Kerry win but since they haven’t lost a Munster game in Fitzgerald Stadium since 1995, it will be all the more difficult for Limerick.

Still, their improvement rate this year has been very impressive and they look very much like a squad with more scope for advancement. Full credit to manager, Billy Lee who is now in his sixth season. It’s longer than usual for counties in the bottom half of the rankings but he has stuck with the task and is now being rewarded.

It really is an exciting time in Limerick GAA.

U-20s penalised for being too good

Congrats to Kilkenny on winning the All-Ireland U-20 hurling title, beating Limerick by a point in the final.

Unfortunately for Limerick, they were without Cathal O’Neill, who was ineligible because he had played in the Munster senior championship over recent weeks.

He scored 2-3 in Limerick’s U-20 Munster win over Clare before promotion to the senior side ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. Given how close the final was, there’s a high probability that if he were playing, Limerick would have won. Galway and Wexford, both of whom also lost to Kilkenny by a point in Leinster, were similarly weakened by the eligibility criteria. Preventing young players who are good enough for the senior squads from playing U-20 is supposed to be a welfare matter but surely it has gone too far.

There’s no reason why their training workloads cannot be managed in order for them to play both grades. As it stands, the best U-20s are being penalised for being so good, which is perverse.