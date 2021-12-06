Champions Westmeath dominate Joe McDonagh Cup selection as Tommy Doyle is crowned Player of the Year

Westmeath dominate this year's GAA/GPA Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year with seven players honoured while Lake defender Tommy Doyle was crowned Hurler of the Year after a string of superb defensive displays.

Westmeath, managed by Shane O'Brien, went unbeaten throughout this year's McDonagh Cup with three wins from three as they earned their place in the 2022 Leinster SHC following their final defeat over Kerry.

The McDonagh Cup winners are strongly represented with Doyle, Darragh Egerton and Aonghus Clarke named in defence while Robbie Greville earned a place at midfield as former Galway star Davy Glennon is named in attack alongside team-mates Killian Doyle and Niall Mitchell.

Kerry sharpshooter Shane Conway leads a three-strong Kingdom selection along with defenders Eric Leen and Fionan Mackessy while Down (two), Meath, Carlow, and Kildare (one each) also feature on the XV.

Meanwhile, Christy Ring Cup winners Offaly spearhead the 'Champion 15' with a quartet led by Player of the Year Óisín Kelly featuring in this year's selection.

Michael Fennelly's side ran roughshod in hurling’s third tier with Faithful skipper Ben Conneely, full-back Ciarán Burke and ace attacker Eoghan Cahill also included in a side that also features Mayo dual star Keith Higgins.

Just a year after retiring from the football fold after a glittering career, Higgins captained Mayo's hurlers to success in Croke Park to earn Nickey Rackard Cup Player of the Year with team-mates David Kenny and Cathal Freeman also honoured.

Sean Corrigan was crowned Lory Meagher Cup Player of the Year after spearheading Fermanagh's success this summer and he is one of two Erne men in a side that also features players from Derry (two), Armagh, Cavan, Tyrone and Sligo (one each).

GAA/GPA 2021 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year

1. Stephen Keith (Down)

2. Darragh Egerton (Westmeath)

3. Conor Woods (Down)

4. Eric Leen (Kerry)

5. Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath)

6. Tommy Doyle (Westmeath) Player of the Year

7. Fionan Mackessy (Kerry)

8. Robbie Greville (Westmeath)

9. Brian Byrne (Kildare)

10. Davy Glennon (Westmeath)

11. Killian Doyle (Westmeath)

12. Jack Regan (Meath)

13. Chris Nolan (Carlow)

14. Niall Mitchell (Westmeath)

15. Shane Conway (Kerry)

GAA/GPA 2021 Champion 15 Team of the Year

1. Simon Doherty (Armagh)

2. Sean Cassidy (Derry)

3. Ciarán Burke (Offaly)

4. Rory Porteous (Fermanagh)

5. Enda Shalvey (Cavan)

6. Ben Conneely (Offaly)

7. David Kenny (Mayo)

8. Cathal Freeman (Mayo)

9. Cormac O’Doherty (Derry)

10. Damian Casey (Tyrone)

11. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (Sligo)

12. Seán Corrigan (Fermanagh) Lory Meagher Cup Player of the Year

13. Óisín Kelly (Offaly) Christy Ring Cup Player of the Year

14. Eoghan Cahill (Offaly)

15. Keith Higgins (Mayo) Nickey Rackard Cup Player of the Year