Champions Limerick duck ‘kitchen sink’ to escape Tribesmen

John Kiely hails character of his men as Limerick’s three-in-a-row dreams survive epic Galway challenge

Mike Casey, left, and Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick celebrate after beating Galway. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Mike Casey, left, and Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick celebrate after beating Galway. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Great teams are impervious to the outside world, deaf to the voices in fragile heads, blind to the consequences of failure.

For most of us, the idea germinates into a firm conviction that Limerick hurlers are, slowly, inexorably coming back to the pack, but they don’t think in those terms. Because if Galway took them to the brink here, this is a group uninterested in too many backward glances.

