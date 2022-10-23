Champions Ballyea leave it late once more to thwart Éire Óg and claim a fourth Clare title

They wear the same black and amber stripes as Kilkenny and they are beginning to resemble the Brian Cody-managed teams of the last two decades for their survival acts.

Even driving a stake through Ballyea hearts these days doesn’t guarantee the issuance of a death certificate.

Last year they came from behind to nick a third Clare title with a one-point win over Inagh-Kilnamona. Here in Cusack Park again almost 12 months on, they repeated the act, scoring the last four points to deny Éire Óg a first Clare title in 32 years.

Their reputation for coming late as they can, enshrined in their 2016 Munster club win over Thurles Sarsfields, clearly spooks opponents in Clare and insulates them from poor performance like they produced for much of the second half. Éire Óg looked over their shoulders too much.

“If you were a neutral looking at that game you would probably say that 90pc of the hurling was done by Éire Óg,” conceded Ballyea defender Paul Flanagan.

“They hurt us in a lot of areas. I will say with this group, you can look each other in the eye, man for man, and say that we have huge honesty, huge loyalty to each other and that does help you get out of sticky situations, particularly when you are coming down the stretch.”

It had been billed in part as a head-to-head between Clare’s two brightest lights, Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell, who have been magnificent for club and county through 2022. O’Donnell in particular had been unplayable in Clare this summer and autumn, racking up 3-25 to the final, all from play.

But he never even got a shot away in Flanagan’s company all afternoon, a peripheral influence who didn’t touch the ball until the 25th minute and assisted in just two other scores. It’s hard to countenance how Éire Óg couldn’t get him into the game more or how he couldn’t conjure a way to influence it himself, given the form he has shown all year.

For that, Flanagan, superb also for Clare during the championship, deserves credit for the clever way he dealt with the challenge.

“You would take it,” said Flanagan. “A yellow card and a couple of ticks with it to stop him but at the same time he is a phenomenal player.”

Kelly got a little more traction at the other end and landed three great first-half points, one after he had dropped his hurl but still executed a sublime pick up before getting his hurley back in his hand again to swing over a magnificent score from dimensions tighter than a phone box.

But he didn’t have it all his own way, far from it. First Aaron Fitzgerald tracked him and did well before Cian O’Dea dropped back to mark with Fitzgerald as pillion passenger. O’Dea won the duel comfortably for much of the second half.

Yet Kelly will almost always find a way to involve himself and had a hand in two of the last four points, brilliantly executing a hook on O’Donnell to set up Cathal O’Connor’s levelling point in the 62nd minute, having concerted a ’65 just before that. The late surge had commenced three minutes earlier when Jack Browne took a Danny Russell sideline off his own line with substitute Martin O’Leary scoring at the other end.

The winner, a Niall Deasy free from in front of Éire Óg goals, is one the town side can look back on with some frustration as the award for a foul on Deasy was soft.

But these things balance out. The Éire Óg point to lead on 37 minutes from Gavin Cooney, one of a number of county footballers in action, was well wide from the stand side view.

Éire Óg still had a chance to level five minutes into added time when David Reidy won a free out near the sideline and took it himself which was a curious decision as Russell had scored 11 points by that stage, 10 from placed balls.

He had only missed one in the opening half. Reidy’s shot went wide and with that a fourth title in seven years was Ballyea’s.

“There’s comfort in certainty, and with those lads you can be certain that they’ll always go right to the death,” said manager Robbie Hogan. “It was gone from us, same as last year but they just refused to yield and just said, ‘You know what, we’ll roll up our sleeves and keep going here’.

“These players have great character and they have given great days to Ballyea. The composure of Paul Flanagan at the back and Gary Brennan in the middle, we have great leaders. We are blessed with leaders and they make the right decisions at the right time,” he added.

They got off to a good start too, drawing first blood in the fifth minute when Aaron Griffin latched on to Deasy’s delivery and rounded Jarlath Collins to plant a shot from close range past Philip Walsh.

Griffin followed up with a point and Ballyea’s experience looked to be the important commodity at that point. But Éire Óg hung in and back-to-back points in quick succession from Russell and Oran Cahill from distance appeared to settle them.

They really should have had a goal of their own just before that when the ball fell invitingly for O’Donnell in a scramble but such were the soft conditions in the goalmouth that the ball jammed too quickly and O’Donnell was unable to adjust his feet to make contact with it.

Had he done so it was an easy goal but instead the danger was cleared.

The next best chance fell to Kelly, who grabbed a pinpoint cross-field pass from Griffin and closed in on Walsh but from close range shot wide, a glorious opportunity spurned in the 18th minute.

Watched by a crowd of 7,762 the sides were level at half-time, 1-6 to 0-9, but Ballyea started the second half just as they had the first with Deasy grabbing a goal.

The response from the town side was immediate though, Reidy putting pressure on in another goalmouth scramble to force a goal and from there they dominated, defenders like Cahill, O’Dea and Liam Corry really driving it on. But a Russell free on 51 minutes was their last score and that left them vulnerable to the team that refuses to die.

Scorers:

Ballyea: N Deasy 1-6 (0-6f); T Kelly 0-4 (1 65); A Griffin 1-1; C O’Connor 0-2; M O’Leary 0-1.

Éire Óg: D Russell 0-11 (9f, 1 ’65); D Reidy 1-0; D O’Brien 0-2; M Moloney, G Cooney, O Cahill 0-1 each.

Teamn –

Ballyea – B Coote; B O’Connell, P Flanagan, P Casey; G O’Connell, J Browne, J Murphy; S Lineen, M Garry; N Deasy, P Lillis, G Brennan; A Griffin, T Kelly, M Gavin. Subs: C Brennan for Garry (23), C O’Connor for Gavin (34), M O’Leary for Lillis (55).

Éire Óg – P Walsh; N McMahon, A Fitzgerald, J Collins; L Corry, C Russell, O Cahill; D Reidy, C O’Dea; D McNamara, G Cooney, M Moloney; D Russell, S O’Donnell, D O’Brien. Subs: A McGrath (45, temp) for C Russell.

Ref – J Donnellan (Wolfe Tones)