Champions Antrim dominate Joe McDonagh Team of the Year with seven players selected

Antrim hurlers dominate the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year, claiming seven of the 15 slots.

After the soaring drama of their McDonagh Cup decider, the Saffrons again come out on top of rivals Kerry, who have four players honoured on the team announced today.

Antrim are represented in every sector with goalkeeper Ryan Elliott joined by defenders Joe Maskey, Gerard Walsh and Eoghan Campbell, midfielder Keelan Molloy plus attacking duo Conal Cunning and Ciarán Clarke.

For beaten finalists Kerry there is some individual consolation with defender Fionan Mackessy honoured for the third year in a row; he is joined by Eoin Ross, Mikey Boyle and full-forward Pádraig Boyle who scored 3-64 in six matches.

Mount Leinster Rangers and Carlow star Chris Nolan is also selected for the third consecutive season and is flanked by teammate Martin Kavanagh who scored 2-49 in five matches.

Offaly dynamo David Nally is named at midfield, with Down goalscoring star Daithí Sands collecting an award to go with the honour he scooped in 2019.

Congratulating the winners, GAA president Larry McCarthy said: “The Joe McDonagh Cup once again delivered on its mandate of producing highly competitive, highly entertaining matches and finished with a stunning 5-22 to 4-24, Antrim-Kerry decider at Croke Park.

“There was no shortage of impressive displays throughout the campaign, which is reflected in the spread of five counties featuring here.

“It is a great honour for all of those who have been singled out as being worthy of special praise and I know it is an accolade that will be warmly welcomed by your families, clubs and supporters in your county.”

GPA chief executive Tom Parsons added his words of congratulations, saying: “Your individual performances stood out as being the best of the best in a great season in the competition. It is no surprise to see Antrim so strongly represented, but they were pushed all the way by Kerry in the decider and the Kingdom also have a strong presence. Well done too to the Carlow, Offaly and Down hurlers who’ve been selected.”

Players from the Joe McDonagh Cup were asked to nominate outstanding performers in the competition, with an independent selection committee deliberating over the list of nominees.

The awards will be presented at a gala black-tie function in Croke Park this Friday night. The show will be streamed live on gaa.ie from 7pm and will also feature the awards for the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Team of the Year and the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year, as well as the presentation of the overall Players of the Year in the three championships.

Joe McDonagh Team of the Year: 1 Ryan Elliot (Antrim), 2 Joe Maskey (Antrim), 3 Gerard Walsh (Antrim, previous winner in 2020), 4 Eoin Ross (Kerry); 5 Fionan Mackessy (Kerry, previous winner in 2020, 2021), 6 Eoghan Campbell (Antrim), 7 Mikey Boyle (Kerry); 8 Keelan Molloy (Antrim, previous winner in 2020), 9 David Nally (Offaly); 10 Martin Kavanagh (Carlow), 11 Chris Nolan (Carlow, previous winner in 2020, 2021), 12 Daithí Sands (Down, previous winner in 2019); 13 Conal Cunning (Antrim), 14 Pádraig Boyle (Kerry), 15 Ciarán Clarke (Antrim).

County breakdown: Antrim 7, Kerry 4, Carlow 2, Offaly 1, Down 1.



