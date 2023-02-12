Cavan produce best performance in years in win over Warwickshire

Cavan built on their win over Longford. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cavan retained their 100 per cent record in this season’s NHL with a convincing victory at Kingspan Breffni.

The Ulstermen consolidated their opening-round win in Longford by producing arguably the county’s best performance for many years.

Warwickshire disappointed after a bright start with their lack of potency a ball and chain which undermined their success in chiselling out a decent share of possession on the day.

The visitors were at their best in the early stages and they eked out a none-too flattering 1-3 to 0-2 opening quarter lead after the dangerous Luke Hands scored a goal with a clever overhead flick.

The game was turned on its head, though, in the 23rd minute when Rian Delaney got a three-pointer after Diarmaid Carney’s shot was parried by Warwickshire keeper Paddy Hands into his path.

Delaney’s major gave Cavan a lead (1-5 to 1-3) that they would never relinquish and Warwickshire laboured badly to eat into their hosts’ 1-10 to 1-5 interval lead.

Warwickshire were boosted by the introduction of experienced sub Jack Grealish, but Cavan weren’t for turning and Anthony Sheridan sped through the middle before finding the net in the 43rd minute to make it a 10-point game.

With top-scorer Canice Maher continuing his fine form in the campaign, Cavan easily kept the Exiles at arms’ length in the run-in.

Scorers - Cavan: C Maher 0-12, (7f); R Delaney, A Sheridan 1-1 each; D Carney 0-3; Colum Keating 0-2; S Keating 0-1. Warwickshire: J Grealish 1-4 (2f); L Hands 1-3 (3f); J Collins, J Lynch 0-1 each.

Cavan: D Sheridan 7: C Kelly 6, D Crudden 7, S Briody 6; J Barry 6, A Sheridan 7, M Hynes 6; D Mulligan 7, R Farrell 5; J Smith 5, C Maher 8, Colum Sheanon 7; R Delaney 7, D Carney 8, C Gargan 6. Subs: Cillian Sheanon 6 for R Farrell (20); S Keating 6 for J Smith (31); G Fitzpatrick 5 for A Sheridan (49); T Barry 5 for D Crudden (64).

Warwickshire: P Hands 6; C Shalvey 5, T Kelly 6, S Clarke 5; M Holland 6, N Eames 5, M Keane 6; J Collins 5, E McWilliams 6; B Fallon 5, A Hands 7, J Lynch 6; B O’Sullivan 6, L Hands 7, K Murphy 6. Subs: J Grealish 8 for J Collins (15); N Lenihan 6 for B Fallon (h-t); S Jordan 5 for S Clarke (46); O Coffey 5 for J Lynch (49); A Hanley 5 for K Murphy (57).

Ref: C Daly (Kildare)