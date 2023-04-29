Cavan ease past Lancashire thanks to blistering first-half display

Cavan 3-29 Lancashire 5-9

A blistering first-half display laid the groundwork for a comprehensive win for hosts Cavan in round three of the Lory Meagher Cup.

The Breffni boys made it two wins from three outings in the campaign after establishing a 14-point lead at the interval.

Lancashire were the victors when the sides met in this year’s NHL Division 3B campaign but after carving out a 2-4 to 0-4 lead by the 14th minute, they lost their way badly.

Darragh Carroll’s opening-minute goal was added to by Ray McCormick’s goal but that was as good as it got for the Exiles.

Cavan slowly got to grips with the pace of the game and a goal by star man Nicky Kenny and another Kenny point edged Cavan into the lead (1-9 to 2-5) for the first time.

The scores then came thick and fast from the Blues and a Sean Keating goal left the visitors trailing by 2-6 to 2-20 at the interval.

Lancashire regained their appetite on the restart and a Conor Madden goal suggested that Cavan had more work to do.

However, the hosts bent but refused to break and points from Maher, Mark Moffett (2) and sub Rian Delaney made it 2-25 to 3-9 with 15 minutes of normal time left to play.

Lancashire stuck to their guns and two goals by Connor Kennedy thereafter kept Cavan honest ‘till the death.

Cavan scorers:N Kenny (1-9, 1f); C Maher (0-11, 7f); M Moffett (1-4); S Keating (1-1); T Leonard (0-2); R Delaney (0-1), D Mulligan (0-1).

Lancashire scorers:C Kennedy (2-1); C Madden (1-4, 1f); D Carroll (1-0); R McCormack (1-0); S Madden (0-2); R Spencer (0-1, f); C O’Shea (0-1).

Cavan:D Sheridan; S Briody, D Crudden, M Hynes; M Moffett, J Barry, E Shalvey; D Mulligan, L Óg Cook; T Leonard, C Maher, D Carney; N Kenny, S Keating, C Sheanon.

Subs: R Delaney for D Carney (48); J Smith for S Keating (57); C Gargan for T Leonard (63); C Carney for M Hynes (66); C Kelly for E Shalvey (66).

Lancashire:P Coates; L Burns, C McCormick, A Morgan; F Henry, S Nugent C Kenny; C O’Shea, S Madden; R McCormack, C Madden, E Kelly; R Spencer, D Carroll, D Burke.

Subs:P Mallon for A Morgan (h-t); C Kennedy for E Kelly (h-t); P Shine for C Kenny (48); D Duffy for R Spencer (53); S Grace for S Madden (72).

Ref: Kevin Brady (Louth)