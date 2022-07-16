Cats will look to follow 2019 blueprint – but Limerick likely to have the answers this time

A LOT HAS changed in the past three years, but when looking for keys to tomorrow’s final, there’s no better place to start than with the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

Limerick have gone 15 championship games unbeaten since, but the method Kilkenny used to topple the champions that day is one they’ll need to replicate.

It was a victory built on ferocious tackling and work-rate – qualities we’ve long associated with Kilkenny.

But it was also a game decided on fine margins: that final wide that should have been a Limerick 65; Declan Hannon’s injury.

It could have been so different.

One thing Kilkenny will want to repeat is their fast start. In the first 17 minutes they restricted Limerick to two points, going nine up. They got that flying start again in the semi-final against Clare and were very efficient in front of the posts, with an 82pc success rate in the first half.

But a key conundrum for Brian Cody: how can Kilkenny restrict the dominance of Limerick’s half-back line? Limerick’s backs have scored 40 points in the championship – 23pc of their scoring. Again, he’ll find clues in the 2019 game, when Kilkenny’s forwards constantly denied Limerick the opportunity to work the ball out of defence.

One of Limerick’s big strengths is using Barry Nash as a key puck-out builder for Nickie Quaid. Nash is brilliant at distribution, so Kilkenny need to press up on Limerick’s puck-outs, getting hooks, blocks and tackles in. Limerick’s backs can’t be allowed to work the ball out at ease because the more time they have, the more dangerous their distribution to danger men like Aaron Gillane and Séamus Flanagan.

Midfield will be crucial. That’s the war zone. I don’t think this will be a free-flowing game. It’ll be hard-hitting, with lots of turnovers.

Given Limerick’s towering half-back line – and how likely they are to dominate if balls drop on them – Kilkenny need to win the midfield battle. Adrian Mullen will be key. He scored 25 points from play in the championship and has made a habit of drifting out the field, floating into space, losing his man, and providing a key out-ball for Eoin Murphy.

Space will be at a premium, and I’d expect lots of movement in the Kilkenny forwards trying to create it. The more Limerick’s half-back line is moving, the more they’ll be under pressure.

Limerick’s forwards, meanwhile, are brilliant at finding space. Gillane and Flanagan, even when tied up, time their runs so well and instinctively know when and where their backs will put the ball. That’s a sign of a well-drilled team. Kilkenny aren’t as settled, but they’re coming to the boil at the right time.

But to take Limerick down, they’ll probably need two or more goals. Cody will look to Limerick’s semi-final and see areas to target, like how Cathal Mannion came out the field, creating that bit of space inside that allowed Brian Concannon to get that goal.

Kilkenny have scored 16 goals across seven games this season. Limerick have seven. But Limerick can so often hit 25 or 27 points. The champions didn’t have a consistent performance against Galway, but the Tribesmen threw everything at them and still came up short.

That’s the thing about Limerick. They don’t panic, and that comes with experience. It’s a team full of character, resilience.

Some inexperienced Kilkenny players like Mikey Butler and Cian Kenny have had exceptional years, but they’re going into their first All-Ireland against many guys playing their fourth final in five years. When it comes to big-day pressure, Limerick have an edge.

The key motivation their players have – in addition to another All-Ireland – is they’re facing the last team to have beaten them.

Limerick know it’s something neutrals might be saying: that to become a truly great team, they need to beat Kilkenny. Do that and they’ll join the exclusive club with Kilkenny, Cork and Tipp as three-in-a-row champions.

They haven’t beaten teams by as much this year, but in the last two finals they beat Waterford by 11 and Cork by 16. They bring their best on the big day and they got here, essentially, without the player of the year in Cian Lynch or Peter Casey.

Limerick learned harsh lessons in 2019 and that’s been a driving motivation since. They were so annoyed they underperformed that day, with too many wides, and they got outworked in many areas. Kilkenny have a point to prove too.

They were written off all year and will relish being the underdogs but in Limerick, they face a team with a brilliant combination of character, fight and a desire to always go after the next one.

We’re witnessing something special – a team that always seem to find a way. Limerick are not reliant on any one player and have the better balance on the team. To me, that strength in depth will prove significant, and it’s why I think Liam MacCarthy will be heading back to Shannonside.