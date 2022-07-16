| 12.4°C Dublin

Cats will look to follow 2019 blueprint – but Limerick likely to have the answers this time

Ursula Jacob

Adrian Mullen has made a habit of drifting out the field, floating into space, losing his man, and providing a key out-ball for Eoin Murphy. Expand

Adrian Mullen has made a habit of drifting out the field, floating into space, losing his man, and providing a key out-ball for Eoin Murphy.

A LOT HAS changed in the past three years, but when looking for keys to tomorrow’s final, there’s no better place to start than with the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

Limerick have gone 15 championship games unbeaten since, but the method Kilkenny used to topple the champions that day is one they’ll need to replicate.

