Billy Drennan of Kilkenny is tackled by Cork players, from left, Damien Cahalane, Ciarán Joyce and Niall O’Leary resulting in a penalty being awarded during their league semi-final in Nowlan Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Brian Cody may be gone, but if there was one thing we learned yesterday it’s that the essentials of Kilkenny hurling very much remain. When there was hurling to be done, they did it, but what stood out was their willingness to fight for every ball – something Cork sorely lacked.