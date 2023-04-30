Cathal Mullane key as Longford seal four-point victory over Leitrim

Lory Meagher Cup: Longford 0-12, Leitirim 0-8

Led by the excellent Cathal Mullane, Longford lifted their second-half performance to seal a deserved win over neighbours Leitrim at Drumshanbo.

Both sides retired to the dressing-room at the break level on 0-5 each as David Buckley and Reuben Murray got Longford off to a good start with points apiece in the opening seven minutes.

But Leitrim got on level terms in the space of five more minutes thanks to a pair of Joe Murray frees.

After the restart, Longford came out with all guns blazing with Paddy Lynam tapping over two frees to get the Midlanders ahead.

Longford grabbed a three-point lead by the 50-minute mark with Lynam scoring from a free and from play while Buckley chipped in with a point.

Longford stayed in the driving seat as Buckley hit a well-taken point from 40 metres close to the sideline.

Leitrim was then reduced to 14 players on 61 minutes when James McNabola received a second yellow.

Scorers – Longford: C Mullane 0-6 (4f); D Buckley, P Lynham (3f) 0-3 each. Leitrim: J Murray 0-7fs; S Markham 0-1.

Longford – P Burke, K Cox; E Allen, K Murray; E Tully, J Casey, D Crossan; C Flynn, P Lynham; A Quinn, C Mullane, R Murray; L Browne, R Sheahan, D Buckley. Subs: J Mulhern for Sheahan (35); R Maher for Browne (h-t).

Leitrim – C Cunniffe; E Moreton, J Fitzgibbon, P Lenehan; S Goldrick; M Feeney, D McGovern; S Keane, G O’Hagan; S Markham, J Murray, K Clerkin; J McNabola, C Beirne, C Moreton. Subs: B Goldrick for Clerkin (53); C Dervan for Markham (53); M O’Brien for Keane (65).

Ref – A McAleer (Donegal)