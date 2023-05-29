Cathal Mannion in fitness race to make Galway’s Leinster final showdown with Kilkenny

Cathal Mannion is “touch and go” to play any part for Galway in their Leinster hurling final meeting with Kilkenny in two weeks’ time.

Mannion lasted only 17 minutes of their recent Leinster round robin victory over Antrim in Salthill before succumbing to a hamstring injury and was not part of Henry Shefflin’s squad for last Sunday’s tumultuous draw with Dublin that ultimately sealed their place in the provincial decider.

He has been plagued with such problems this season. Shefflin revealed that Mannion has been troubled by injuries to the hamstrings in both legs.

He made just one appearance in the league, as a substitute against Cork on February 12th and his involvement against Antrim, short-lived though it proved to be, represents Mannion’s first start all year.

Speaking after the Dublin game on Sunday, Shefflin was in the dark as to whether Mannion would be fit for the Leinster final, fixed for Sunday week in Croke Park.

It is the second time in two years that Shefflin will face his former county in a provincial final, albeit this year’s meeting will Kilkenny won’t have the same sideshow as last year, when he and Brian Cody came into tight focus after a frosty handshake during the earlier Leinster SHC between the teams in Salthill.

Having gone 12 points down against Dublin, Galway thundered back into the game and nosed ahead twice, only to be denied an epic victory when Donal Burke scored an equalising free.

Shefflin said it was “an exceptional test two weeks out from the Leinster final, the sort we haven’t had the last couple of weeks.

“That’s going to be a positive as well. We know as a group that for us, it will really be trying to focus and get a performance and if I stand here in two weeks’ time and we get that performance, I think we’ll be close.

“I don’t know if we’ll win it but we’ll be close. This time last year, I couldn’t do that. That’s the thing we need to work on.”

“I don’t think we should worry about the opponents. I think we should worry about ourselves and trying to get that fix right for two weeks.

“We’ll get back and recover right. We have a chance to train hard for the next two weeks and let’s see what we can bring to the table. Because there’s nowhere like it, really. Croke Park, a beautiful day – you should be hopping out of your skins.”

Kilkenny, meanwhile, have doubts over Mikey Butler, Martin Keoghan and Adrian Mullen ahead of Derek Lyng’s first Leinster final as manager.

All three all went off injured in the first 25 minutes of Sunday’s defeat to Wexford in Wexford Park, leaving questions marks over their availability for the provincial decider.

“Two weeks will leave it tight. I’m not sure of the significance of them all. They all had to go off, they couldn’t play on,” said Lyng.

“Unfortunately for the three lads, it’s unusual for three to be gone in that short space of time. It disrupted the play a bit but still it’s no excuse. We have a really strong panel and we had enough time to sort that out.”