Cathal Barrett hits out at mileage rate that will drive players away

The life of an inter-county player is now “a full-time job” and the GAA could lose many in their ranks if they end up being out of pocket, according to Tipperary hurler Cathal Barrett.

The two-time All-Ireland winner has hit out strongly against the hierarchy in the ongoing expenses impasse between the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Croke Park.

The row hit the headlines a fortnight ago and, so far, there is little sign of a resolution. The GAA is adamant that a mileage rate of 65 cent should only be payable for four collective training sessions/matches per week, with anything above that subject to local agreements.

But in an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent, Barrett argues this is totally unfair, especially at a time of rising inflation. “The price of everything has gone up. I understand completely about cutting costs and savings, but how could you cut the costs from the people that generate you the money?” the Tipp ace asked.

“There’s plenty of players that lose money having to go training. There’s plenty of lads that are farming, that have to pay someone to come in and milk their cows in the evening so you can go training. So, now you want to take even more money out of their pockets.

“Like, it’s fine for me in a way because I’m lucky, I’m not too far away. But what about lads travelling from Lorrha, lads travelling from Cork, students? There’s lads travelling up and down three-four times a week, that are in college.

“Sure, the price of diesel and petrol nowadays … it’s very wrong and I can’t see how they can justify it, especially after making whatever million profit,” he added, a reference to the GAA’s combined surplus of €13.5m in 2021 between counties, provincial councils and Central Council.

The two-time All-Star corner-back believes there should be a reversion to the 2019 Players Charter, “especially when out of good faith the GPA agreed that we would pull back expenses” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barrett even made the case for higher mileage, when saying: “If the price of diesel goes up, your expenses should go up as well. It doesn’t take an accountant to understand that.”

When pressed on whether there should be a weekly limit on training sessions, from a player welfare perspective, Barrett replied: “I’m a player. I don’t dictate when I train, how often I train. if I’m told, ‘Cathal, you’re training every night of the week’ – no bother. We do as we’re told.

“So maybe they should have thought of that before … that’s their problem, in my view, not my problem.

“Like, it’s an absolute honour to play for Tipperary. An honour to play for Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, whatever. And we all love it. But you cannot justify saying, ‘Oh, you should be honoured to even be there.’ Well, sorry, I actually worked very hard to get there.

“So, I don’t expect to be out of pocket or for it to impact me financially to be there. If that’s the case, you’ll lose a lot of players because, at the end of the day, some players have young kids, have mortgages. Like, there’s life outside of hurling – and football as well.”

He continued: “Say I didn’t leave engineering to go teaching, and I was in an office eight-to-five. Like, I’d be leaving work in Limerick early every day to get to Thurles. Surely you’d be sacked, unless you’d a very, very understanding boss.

“I know plenty of CEOs and plenty of people that own companies … and they’d say, ‘Jesus, to be honest, I don’t know could I afford to hire an inter-county player because of the amount of time you need off.’ And that’s fair enough. Like, there’s a lot of sacrifices made by players.

“Now, we’re the ones not paid; most people are paid. I don’t know about managers, selectors – I’m sure they get a certain amount.

“But we’re the ones hurling; we’re the ones putting in sacrifices, training hard to get ourselves to be there to perform. I just think it’s something that we shouldn’t have to endure – for the sake of expenses!”

As for tackling an inter-county landscape moving towards semi-professionalism in outlook, Barrett countered: “But sure it is bloody professional! Like, it is completely professional at this stage. If you’re training five nights a week, whether it’s three nights on the field and two nights in the gym, you’re still training five nights a week. You’re getting drug-tested – you’re getting blood drug-tested.

“It’s a full-time job playing inter-county. And if anyone thinks it’s not, you’re delusional.

“If you added up all the hours and all the sacrifices – whether it’s socially, financially, your relationships, the things you miss out on with friends, with family occasions – it’s a lot. But we don’t mind making them because we love the sport. I still love it. But, Jesus, if it’s now going to affect you financially.”

As well as being a primary school teacher, Barrett jointly runs the 65 Degrees Coffee Bar in Cashel. “I have a business here to run. I’m in the process of getting a mortgage,” he pointed out. “The last thing I need to worry about now is being able to afford to drive to training.”