Carlow v Offaly: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the Joe McDonagh Cup final

Jason Sampson of Offaly, left, and Paul Doyle of Carlow during the Joe McDonagh Cup final media event at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The Joe McDonagh Cup final takes place this weekend with Carlow and Offaly battling it out. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match is at Croke Pak in Dublin with a 4.45pm throw-in on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps once it’s released later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 and is being streamed on the RTE Player.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Michael Verney has been talking to Offaly skipper Jason Sampson ahead of the final.

It’s been a disappointing championship for Waterford in Munster and across the provincial border for Wexford in Leinster. Colm Keys has examined what’s going on with the neighbours here and Eddie Brennan has his say on Wexford’s woes with the Model count in danger of dropping into next year’s Joe McDonagh.

Galway legend, Cyril Farrell, joins John Mullane, Eddie Brennan and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In Hurling show and off the back of Waterford’s dismal defeat to Clare, the lads discuss where Davy Fitz and Waterford hurling can go from here.

Plus, how good are Clare now and can they be realistic Munster and All-Ireland contenders?

If you want to get in touch with the show, send your comments and questions on Twitter at @mlverney and @nedzerb13.

Mayo made a statement of intent with their impressive win against Kerry on Saturday, so where does it leave Jack O’Connor’s team? Have they become too predictable since last year?

Dick Clerkin and Colm Keys join Will Slattery on this week’s Throw-In Football show to discuss all the big talking points from the weekend’s football action.

If you want to get in touch with the show, send your comments and questions on Twitter at @slatterywill or @clerkin_d.

Join the Throw-In every Monday for all your weekend GAA reaction and analysis from the Irish Independent sports team and visit Independent.ie for the latest GAA news.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

What are the odds?

Offaly are favourites at 4/9 with Carlow 9/4 and the draw is 9/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you fresh quotes from Tom Mullally and Johnny Kelly on independent.ie when they face the press later in the week.