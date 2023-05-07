Carlow keep Joe McDonagh final hopes alive with six-goal thrashing of Down

Down 0-28 Carlow 6-23

With one round to go in the Joe McDonagh Cup, Carlow have put their All-Ireland hurling championship faith in their own hands next weekend against Offaly with a facile win over Down.

At the other end of the table, the Mourne men themselves also have a shootout to prepare for in six days time as they will face off against Kildare to try and save themselves from the drop to Christy Ring.

Going by this afternoon’s performance in Ballycran, both sides might well find themselves in different tiers next season. Carlow were masterful at times while Down, although lacking confidence, were denied by some wonderful goalkeeping by Brian Tracey.

Conor Kehoe showed Tom Mullally’s sides intent with a goal in the opening three minutes. Chris Nolan zipped about and helped himself to two first-half goals while Martin Kavanagh pushed the game beyond Down with some expertly-taken frees from distance.

Despite Tracey's heroic’s, Pearse Óg McCrickard kept things honest with placed efforts but Kavanagh found the net along with Chris Nolan’s second to give Carlow a healthy 4-14 to 0-11 half-time lead.

Things went from bad to worse for Down when reliable goalkeeper Stephen Keith dropped Jon Nolan’s speculative effort for a point into his own net upon the resumption.

Frustrations bubbled over for Ronan Sheehan’s side further when his midfielder Jordan Doran was given his marching orders after a rash second yellow.

If there was any doubt about Carlow’s fifth goal, their sixth was a thing of beauty. James Doyle cut in and sealed the already one-sided contest with some fine stick work.

SCORERS— Down: P Og McCrickard 0-10 (8f), F Turpin 0-5, O McManus, M Fisher, C Teggart (1f), R McCrickard (1f) and D Sands 0-2 each; J Doran, L Savage and M Conlon 0-1each. Carlow: M Kavanagh 1-11 (7f), C Nolan 2-4, J Nolan 1-2, J Doyle 1-1, C Kehoe 1-0, F Fitzpatrick 0-2, JM Nolan, K McDonald and D Byrne 0-1 each

DOWN: S Keith 5; N McFarland 6, B Trainor 6, J McManus 5; M Fisher 7, C Teggart 7, R McCrickard 6; J Doran 5, L Savage 6; D Sands 6, P Sheehan 5, F Turpin 7; O McManus 6, C Egan 5, P Óg McCrickard 6. SUBS: T Murray 6 for Doran (blood 30-32), D Mallon 6 for Trainor (36), M Conlon 7 for Sheehan (41), Murray for McManus (48) J Croskery 6 for McFarland (62).

CARLOW: B Tracey 9; J McCullagh 7, C Lawlor 7, P Doyle 7; P O’Shea 6, K McDonald 6, J Kavanagh 8; F Fitzpatrick 8, D Byrne 6; J Doyle 8, M Kavanagh 9, J Nolan 7; C Nolan 9, JM Nolan 6, C Kehoe 6. SUBS: J Tracey 6 for JM Nolan (ht), R Coady 6 for Kehoe (56), F O’Toole 6 for Kavanagh (68), N Bolger 6 for Lawlor (70)

REF: M Kennedy (Tipperary)