Saturday 24 March 2018

Carlow is rising - Colm Bonnar's men promoted to Division 1B after win over Westmeath

Allianz NHL Division 2A final: Carlow 2-19 Westmeath 2-12

Carlow joint captains Eoin Nolan, left, and Richard Cody lift the cup after the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final match between Westmeath and Carlow at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Carlow will compete in Division 1B of the National Hurling League next year following a decisive win over Westmeath in Portlaoise this afternoon.

Carlow were by far the better team in the first half and a great solo goal by James Doyle in the 19th minute put them 1-8 to 0-4 ahead. Darragh Clinton’s goal in the 31st minute kept Westmeath in touch, but Colm Bonnar’s side were full value for their interval lead of 1-14 to 1-6.

The pattern was maintained in the second half during which both teams converted penalties – Martin Kavanagh for Carlow in the 50th minute and Derek McNicholas for Westmeath with normal time almost up.

Scorers

Carlow: M Kavanagh 1-9 (1-0pen, 8fs), J Doyle 1-1, E Byrne 0-3, D English (2fs), D Byrne, C Nolan 0-2 each.

Westmeath: A Devine 0-6 (5fs), D McNicholas (pen), D Clinton 1-0 each, E Price 0-3, R Greville, K Doyle (f), C Doyle 0-1 each.

Carlow: B Tracey; A Corcoran, P Doyle, M Doyle; E Nolan, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, D Byrne; S Murphy, P Coady, J Doyle; M Kavanagh, E Byrne, C Nolan. Subs: J Murphy for J Kavanagh (61), C Foley for P Coady (62), K McDonald for C Nolan (65), D Murphy for S Murphy (70), D Wall for E Nolan (70 + 1).

Westmeath: P Carroll; S Power, T Doyle, G Greville; A Craig, P Greville, D McNicholas; E Price, C Boyle; J Gilligan, R Greville, A Devine; N O’Brien, N Mitchell, D Clinton. Subs: L Varley for Craig (23), K Doyle for Gilligan (34), S Clavin for Boyle (44), C Doyle for O’Brien (56), A Cox for Devine (68).

Ref: J Ryan (Tipperary).

Online Editors

