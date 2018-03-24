Carlow is rising - Colm Bonnar's men promoted to Division 1B after win over Westmeath

Carlow were by far the better team in the first half and a great solo goal by James Doyle in the 19th minute put them 1-8 to 0-4 ahead. Darragh Clinton’s goal in the 31st minute kept Westmeath in touch, but Colm Bonnar’s side were full value for their interval lead of 1-14 to 1-6.

The pattern was maintained in the second half during which both teams converted penalties – Martin Kavanagh for Carlow in the 50th minute and Derek McNicholas for Westmeath with normal time almost up.

Westmeath: A Devine 0-6 (5fs), D McNicholas (pen), D Clinton 1-0 each, E Price 0-3, R Greville, K Doyle (f), C Doyle 0-1 each.

Carlow: B Tracey; A Corcoran, P Doyle, M Doyle; E Nolan, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, D Byrne; S Murphy, P Coady, J Doyle; M Kavanagh, E Byrne, C Nolan. Subs: J Murphy for J Kavanagh (61), C Foley for P Coady (62), K McDonald for C Nolan (65), D Murphy for S Murphy (70), D Wall for E Nolan (70 + 1).

Westmeath: P Carroll; S Power, T Doyle, G Greville; A Craig, P Greville, D McNicholas; E Price, C Boyle; J Gilligan, R Greville, A Devine; N O’Brien, N Mitchell, D Clinton. Subs: L Varley for Craig (23), K Doyle for Gilligan (34), S Clavin for Boyle (44), C Doyle for O’Brien (56), A Cox for Devine (68).