Carlow fire six points in succession to stun Wicklow with sensational Tailteann Cup comeback

Carlow 0-17 Wicklow 1-13

Aaron Amond of Carlow celebrates with Maor Fóirne, Ronan Joyce after their side's victory in the Tailteann Cup match over Wicklow at Echelon Park in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Jonah Dunne proved the match-winner off the bench as his late point capped a sensational comeback for Carlow to stun Wicklow in their Tailteann Cup opener at Echelon Park, Aughrim this afternoon.

Niall Carew's side looked like a beaten docket when Eoin Darcy finished to the net for Wicklow in the 59th minute, but the visitors fired the last six points in succession to break Garden hearts.

Oisín McConville's men lost centre-back Patrick O'Keane to a late black card and that gave the impetus to Carlow with substitute Aaron Amond levelling affairs before Dunne fisted over the winner in the 75th minute.

Wicklow suffered a cruel blow before the off with star forward Kevin Quinn pulling up with a quad injury during the warm-up but they were first off the mark with Darcy firing over after four minutes.

Darragh Foley was in fine form at the other end with the Carlow full-forward firing over two frees while it could have been even better for the visitors with Jordan Morrissey spurning a good goal chance on 12 minutes.

Both sides were guilty of some poor shooting in the early exchanges with three wides apiece after 15 minutes in a cagey affair but goalkeeper Mark Jackson strode forward to send over a free to leave it at 0-2 apiece.

Foley and Darcy traded points from play while Carlow full-back Mikey Bambrick had a brilliant goal chance when driving forward, only to see his goal effort touched wide.

Conor Doyle fired over the resultant '45 before Wicklow defender Cillian McDonald strode forward to level affairs at 0-4 each.

Ross Dunphy stepped up to kick two brilliant points from play and it looked like they might kick on but Darcy responded with a booming point before Paul McLoughlin had a good goal chance just denied by goalkeeper Johnny Furey and Shane Buggy right before the break.

Jackson kicked the resultant '45 to level it up at half-time, 0-6 apiece, and the home side hit the ground running in the new half with Conor Fee firing over two lovely points from play.

There was a lot more attacking play in the second half as the game opened up and Dunphy fired over his third point for the Barrowsiders when blazing over, but Wicklow always had a buffer.

They had their heads in front for nearly all of the second half before Darcy palmed the ball to the net after a sweeping team move, 1-12 to 0-10, and it looked like they would coast to victory and get their Tailteann Cup campaign off to the perfect start.

A mark from Darcy put them five in front once again on 64 minutes but they wouldn't score from there until the finish as Carlow owned the ball and produced a spectacular comeback.

SCORERS:

Carlow:D Foley 0-7 (6f), R Dunphy 0-4, C Doyle ('45), C Crowley, C Hulton, S Clarke, A Amond, J Dunne 0-1 each.

Wicklow: E Darcy 1-4 (0-1 mark), C Fee 0-4, M Jackson 0-3 (0-1 '45), C McDonald, J Prendergast 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

CARLOW - J Furey; S Buggy, M Bambrick, S Bambrick; S Clarke, M Furey, C Moran; C Doyle, J Morrissey; N Hickey, J Clarke, R Dunphy; C Hulton, D Foley, C Crowley.

Subs: J Dunne for Hickey (56), D Curran for Buggy (62), E Molloy for Clarke and A Amond for Hulton (both 65), F Kavanagh for Doyle (70).

WICKLOW - M Jackson; E Murtagh, P McLoughlin, M Stone; C McDonald, P O'Keane, J Prendergast; D Healy, P O'Toole; JP Nolan, JP Hurley, J Kirwan; M Kenny, C Fee, E Darcy.

Subs: J Keogh for Nolan (50), M Nolan for C McDonald inj (55), C O'Sullivan for J Prendergast and F O'Shea for Kenny (both 62), C Maguire for Kirwan (69).

REF - S Mulhare (Laois)