Cards galore as Bennett’s accuracy earns Déise a fair share of the spoils

The sun bowed down behind the pavilion, Parnell Park falling quiet and oddly satisfied as Colm Cunning declared this riotous argument over.

Dublin’s unbeaten start to the year survived intact, while Waterford’s steady metabolism into the popular choice as Limerick’s most threatening rival came through unchecked too. A day strictly for hurling fundamentalists in Donnycarney but, for those who did show, this proved no wasted journey.

We had more cards than a Vegas poker tournament (12 yellows; two blacks; two reds) and just the kind of elemental commitment to confirm that a compressed calendar is set to plumb this National League with unfamiliar edge.

An icy wind howled from the church-end goal and the pitch was far too tacky to facilitate any coherent flow, yet this was a game with a palpably authentic heartbeat.

Fresh from collecting their first Walsh Cup title since 2016, Dublin were left to rue the black cards for corner-back, Cian O’Callaghan, and goalkeeper, Seán Brennan, that left them essentially hurling a man down for 20 minutes and, of course, rattled by the resultant penalties that Stephen Bennett duly converted.

O’Callaghan’s came just eight minutes in, the Cuala man flooring Colin Dunford after some Austin Gleeson brilliance, Bennett’s clinical conversion edging Waterford 1-1 to 0-3 ahead after a difficult start into the wind.

They were still two points ahead 17 minutes in only to be then outscored 0-7 to 0-0 over the next 15 minutes, the majority of Dublin’s scores coming from Donal Burke frees.

It was through this period that tempers climbed to a different heat, Antrim referee – Cunning – seeing fit to book five players for two separate incidents between the 24th and 26th minutes.

At times, the game swung on a loose emotional hinge, both teams hurling harder than we maybe had a right to expect in the first week of February. Austin Gleeson’s battle with Paddy Smyth certainly wasn’t following too many Commandments but, in the fashion of these things, Cunning’s solution to any quarrel tended to be a yellow to each side.

Dublin reached the break 0-11 to 1-4 clear, but Waterford might have had a second goal on the half hour only for DJ Foran to fumble with an unmarked Shane Bennett inside.

Dublin struggled to get any decent possession inside to Ronan Hayes who had All-Star full-back, Conor Prunty, for company, but Conor Burke was having a blinder in midfield and Fergal Whiteley a terrific day at half-forward.

Stephen Bennett blazed a twice-taken 20-metre free over the Dublin crossbar after Conor Burke’s somewhat agricultural 44th minute challenge on Austin Gleeson and, soon after, a little anarchy erupted at the church-end, five more players added to Cunning’s bad books in what had almost become a game of bluff.

Prunty was one of them and the Waterford captain would end the day with a second in injury-time, sending him on a sheepish walk to the stand.

By then, O’Callaghan had seen red for Dublin too, collecting a yellow to add to his first-half black while Brennan, the home goalkeeper, got his ten minutes in the bin for flattening Jack Prendergast in the 54th minute after a brilliant, defence-splitting Austin Gleeson pass.

Dublin then had to sacrifice Hayes to get reserve goalkeeper, Alan Nolan, on the field. You will gather that, by now, just keeping tabs on things was a challenge.

Bennett’s second penalty edged Waterford 2-10 to 0-15 clear with 16 minutes remaining but, thereafter, Eoghan O’Donnell became the most influential player on the park with a series of high fetches into the wind.

Donal Burke seemed to have won it for the Dubs with a huge 73rd minute free, but Stephen Bennett duly replied with one of his own before two late Dublin chances to seal it ended with Davy Keogh dropping one short and Burke then spilling a last chance wide.

For Kenny afterwards, there were no backward glances.

“A lot went on in that game,” he said almost matter-of-factly. “I didn’t think it was a niggly game, just a lot of rucks, both sides very committed.

“But there was nothing nasty in the game. It was just two very competitive sides going hard at it. I thought the standard was pretty high for the conditions and the pitch.”

Liam Cahill was equally serene, this representing a decent league start for a team still short their Ballygunner contingent as well as returning stalwarts, Tadhg de Burca and Jamie Barron.

“A great scrap for this time of year,” said the Tipperary man.

“Very surprised by the number of cards though. You know it’s February hurling and the league is going to be really, really condensed this year more than ever, with the short run-in to championship.

“So a difficult day to hurl, but also a difficult day to referee as well to be fair with the intensity that was there. Because that was a hard-hitting game, a lot of big hits going in.”

Asked what he found most pleasing, Cahill replied: “That continuous fight and resolve in these players to improve every day and to not ever take a step back. Today could have been a game that got away from them, but they stayed fighting right to the end. And that’s the main ingredient for me every day they go out.

“I know there has to be more to it than that and there will be. But you can’t have the rest unless you have that.”

SCORERS – Dublin: D Burke 0-12 (11f); C Burke 0-2; E O’Donnell, C Crummey, R McBride, D Sutcliffe, F Whiteley, R Hayes, E Dillon 0-1 each. Waterford: Stephen Bennett 2-10 (2-0pens, 9f); DJ Foran 0-3; A Gleeson, C Dunford 0-1 each.

DUBLIN – S Brennan 6; A Dunphy 7, E O’Donnell 8, C O’Callaghan 6; J Bellew 7, P Smyth 8, J Madden 7; C Burke 8, C Crummey 7; D Burke 8, R McBride 7, D Sutcliffe 7; F Whiteley 8, R Hayes 7, C Currie 7. Subs: E Dillon 7 for Currie (50), A Nolan 7 for Hayes (54), D Keogh 7 for Brennan (56).

WATERFORD – B Nolan 7; C Gleeson 7, C Prunty 8, K Bennett 7; J Fagan 7, I Daly 7, T Barron 8; C Daly 8, J Prendergast 7; P Curran 7, A Gleeson 7, DJ Foran 8; Shane Bennett 7, Stephen Bennett 8, C Dunford 7. Subs: M Kiely 7 for Shane Bennett (50), B Power 7 for Dunford (55), K Kirwan 7 for A Gleeson (56).

Ref – C Cunning (Antrim).