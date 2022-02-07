| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cards galore as Bennett’s accuracy earns Déise a fair share of the spoils

Dublin 0-21 Waterford 2-15

Waterford's Kieran Bennett and Dublin's Fergal Whitely battle for possession during Sunday's Allianz HL Division 1 Group B clash at Parnell Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Waterford's Kieran Bennett and Dublin's Fergal Whitely battle for possession during Sunday's Allianz HL Division 1 Group B clash at Parnell Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Waterford's Kieran Bennett and Dublin's Fergal Whitely battle for possession during Sunday's Allianz HL Division 1 Group B clash at Parnell Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Waterford's Kieran Bennett and Dublin's Fergal Whitely battle for possession during Sunday's Allianz HL Division 1 Group B clash at Parnell Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

The sun bowed down behind the pavilion, Parnell Park falling quiet and oddly satisfied as Colm Cunning declared this riotous argument over.

Dublin’s unbeaten start to the year survived intact, while Waterford’s steady metabolism into the popular choice as Limerick’s most threatening rival came through unchecked too. A day strictly for hurling fundamentalists in Donnycarney but, for those who did show, this proved no wasted journey.

Most Watched

Privacy