Capital crew treading warily on return to dangerous path

Championship wouldn't be nearly as captivating without those contrary days that don't go according to plan. Dublin hurlers, due to open the 2020 series on Saturday evening next in Croke Park against Laois, could tell you a sorry story or two. In one of the 2019 championship's dramatic pirouettes they transformed from fleet-footed Riverdance against Galway to plodding feet-of-clay against Laois.

Following Dublin is not like going to a performance by Andrew Lloyd Webber where you might expect continuity and consistency. No two performances seem the same. In quick step they went from eliminating a serious MacCarthy Cup bidder, and winner only two years earlier, to suffering their own elimination at the hands of a team which entirely deserved it and hurled out of its skin but had served time in the McDonagh Cup and won the final a week before.

Yet, in their heads, Laois will always fancy they've a shot at Dublin, even if it was 14 years since they'd floored them in the championship.

There was a world of difference then. In 2005, Laois were favourites to win and, helped by Dublin having a player sent off along the way, did so by four clear goals. Conal Keaney at 22 had withdrawn from the squad earlier that year and devoted his energy to football and they were without Dotsy O'Callaghan too, another player to switch codes. Hurling was in a bad place in Dublin, a glimmer of light being that year's provincial championship win by the county minors, a first since 1983.

Now, 15 years on, Dublin have loftier aspirations and less dysfunction even if frustration remains embedded in the experience. O'Callaghan was one of their inspirational figures when the county won the 2013 Leinster final, his team scoring 2-21 from play, to capture a first senior provincial win since 1961. At that time they were unquestionably All-Ireland-winning material. You couldn't make any persuasive case in their favour now.

Beating Laois next Saturday is the only imperative whereas last year it seemed it was only a minor distraction before meeting Tipperary in the quarter-finals.

The Laois goal in the first half, which created the winning platform, was indicative of one team palpably up for it and one not quite at the right pitch. A ball that Laois retrieved when it looked like it might have been a lost cause, heading towards the endline, ended up in the net a few seconds later. The same ball that Dublin assumed would go dead, or was likely to, the sort of dangerous assumptions that in a championship match, or any match, are tell-tale signs of complacency. Breathtaking as some of the points Laois landed were, the room afforded was damning evidence of an opposition too compliant.

It is not that they didn't say to themselves, surely, innumerable times after beating Galway that Laois could not be taken for granted and that if they lost this then beating Galway would be made worthless. But that is not the same as truly believing it.

Only four years after winning his Leinster medal, Dotsy O'Callaghan retired at 34, a decision influenced by injuries as well as age. He finished up after coming on as a half-time sub against Tipperary when the team suffered a 22-point mauling in Thurles, one of the abiding memories being his valiant efforts to raise some semblance of resistance even though the cause was conclusively lost. The spirit he showed had a poignancy and defiance - this would be his final day in the jersey. It wasn't an end that fairly reflected the journey but it still demonstrated how brittle Dublin remained and how eminently capable they were of losing hard-earned ground.

And that day also spelled the end of an unhappy and turbulent period, with the grim spectre again of players jumping ship, key men making themselves unavailable, including the current captain Danny Sutcliffe.

Stories of internal unrest, and players abandoning county hurling, with one of their mainstays Mark Schutte switching to football for a period, brought worrying reminders of the time around the Laois loss in 2005, when there was management upheaval and a powerful sense of player revolt and anarchy. Along came Pat Gilroy to stabilise the situation, just as Tommy Naughton had managed to do when he took over after '05, before he gave way to Anthony Daly's arrival for 2009 and a six-year term that brought a new level of professionalism and self-worth.

Daly set about trying to create that sense of Dublin being unique and having its own tradition, one that should not bend the knee to any county. He saw and admired how Wexford drew from their own rich heritage and before they went out and defeated Wexford in 2009 he used that as motivation in the dressing room.

If Wexford had a fighting tradition and a rebellious character, celebrated and perpetuated in stories and song, then so did Dublin - happily reciting some of the heroes to which these hurlers a few minutes from throw-in were the direct and natural descendants. It was time to start thinking of themselves as worthy of beating anyone on the hurling field. It took time but he managed to change that mentality and harden them.

But another sea-change was taking place away from the spotlight and over the last 15 years since Dublin hurling found itself in dire straits the numbers playing the game have shot up. Even by then, as evidenced by the Leinster minor win, the underage performances were starting to outstrip those of Offaly and Wexford, although in the 15 years since no All-Ireland has been achieved at minor or under-21, now under-20.

The game's welfare is about more than the county team. Meaningful and lasting success won't be achieved in isolation. Hurling will need to continue to broaden its appeal on the ground. The fundamentals take time and patience to create the kind of culture that makes picking up a hurl second nature, as popularly reflected by the image of a stockpile of hurls outside St Kieran's College, stacked menacingly like AK47s.

The club game in Dublin is the healthiest it has ever been, with Cuala twice winning All-Irelands, whereas until their recent success Crumlin was the sole Leinster senior club winner from the county. Now they have had a half-dozen serous rivals capable of beating them on any given day.

In 2005, when Dublin were losing to Laois, the local hurling championship was won by UCD for the second year in a row. It created resentment in the city because the team was powered by inter-county players from rural areas who would offer Dublin hurling nothing in return. To which the college's response was that it was up to the rest to buck up and reach that standard. Cuala, Ballyboden and Kilmacud Crokes have dominated the competition since then, but there are now credible contenders in Lucan, Na Fianna, St Vincent's and St Brigid's, and hurling is played by more clubs at higher level than ever before.

That culture is changing for the better all the time and many clubs are doing fantastic work following a dual mandate, being beacons of enlightenment. They have only one player on the Dublin team but Cabra's St Finbarr's won this year's senior B hurling championship and added the intermediate football title a week later.

They have a scatter of dual players and Dublin hurler Eamonn Dillon scored the winning goal in the football final. Whereas some clubs and players still regard dual commitments as too much, there are those like Cabra's finest who take the Obama 'yes-we-can' approach.

Dublin need that attitude too. After 2013 they couldn't maintain that momentum although neither could Clare or Cork, that year's finalists, with Kilkenny and Tipperary quickly reasserting themselves to win the next three All-Irelands.

"I think that was one year if I'm being honest," says O'Callaghan when asked about how long their All-Ireland prospects lasted. ''In 2014 we weren't (contenders). In '15 we weren't. In '16 we weren't. You can stand there and say, 'Yeah, they can win the All-Ireland', but you would need more evidence of it. Would I believe in the players? I would. I believe there are a lot of really top-quality players there, as good as we had in 2013, no doubt. You just need to see that in a Croke Park setting. Playing to their optimum. They were unlucky in the last couple of years, not to get out of the group in 2018 with Pat and Mattie last year not getting to a Leinster final, a whisker away from a Leinster final last year. They would have been great games to get obviously."

The prize for beating Laois is playing Kilkenny in Croke Park, and for all the great moments in Parnell Park there is a residual concern over the difference in playing on a wider space. O'Callaghan wonders if it is in some ways a hindrance, with many of the key Dublin club matches played there too.

A terrific tribal atmosphere, and an intimacy that is invaluable, but if Dublin want to live with the top teams and play what he calls a more "expansive" game then maybe Parnell Park is a restraint.

O'Callaghan was in Portlaoise to see Dublin go out of the championship last year and in Parnell Park only a few weeks before when they ditched Galway.

"I remember in Parnell Park being delighted for a lot of the lads who maybe hadn't achieved a big championship victory. I thought it was going to be a great kick-start for all them. And the squad in general. But I suppose to go from that to the performance in three weeks' time, it was reminiscent of our days playing and the ups and downs we experienced as well.

"Not to take away from Laois either, Dublin would have zero right to be taking them for granted. If you look at the last few league results it has been very close but Dublin being a Liam MacCarthy team and Laois coming up from the Joe McDonagh, I don't think any of the other Liam MacCarthy teams would have got caught. That is the reality of it."

The obvious reference point was the loss to Antrim in 2010 under Daly in Croke Park, having defeated Clare impressively a week before. In both cases an attractive quarter-final, right up their alley, fell through.

"I remember our heads, it is easy to talk about in hindsight, but looking back we were not in the right frame of mind for that one," says O'Callaghan. "The under-21s had won during the week. But at the end of the day you can make excuses. It is your responsibility to be right on the day, management and players."

Michael Carton played against Laois in 2005 and won a Leinster medal eight years later. He admits he was shocked by the Laois defeat last year. "After the performance against Galway I didn't see it coming. It has been a weak link for Dublin hurling I suppose, where you can be caught, like we were caught by Antrim, Westmeath and Laois before."

There is much anticipation around how the forwards will be set up, an area where the team struggled last year. Chris Crummey played in the half-forward line in the club championship for Lucan Sarsfields and in an in-house game with Dublin recently. He looks set to hold that position against Laois.

"Our backs have been strong but we've struggled from midfield up," says Carton. "I would bring in a few of the bigger lads there. We need ball-winners. You have to beat Laois, that would be a disaster if you didn't. But after that it's very hard to tell."

And some luck, another vital ingredient for any successful championship run. "In 2013, Wexford should have beaten us the first day," as Carton says. "And it (winning a first Leinster title since 1961) might never have happened."