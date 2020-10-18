| 3.1°C Dublin

Capital crew treading warily on return to dangerous path

Beating Laois is now an imperative for Dublin rather than a distraction

Dermot Crowe

Championship wouldn't be nearly as captivating without those contrary days that don't go according to plan. Dublin hurlers, due to open the 2020 series on Saturday evening next in Croke Park against Laois, could tell you a sorry story or two. In one of the 2019 championship's dramatic pirouettes they transformed from fleet-footed Riverdance against Galway to plodding feet-of-clay against Laois.

Following Dublin is not like going to a performance by Andrew Lloyd Webber where you might expect continuity and consistency. No two performances seem the same. In quick step they went from eliminating a serious MacCarthy Cup bidder, and winner only two years earlier, to suffering their own elimination at the hands of a team which entirely deserved it and hurled out of its skin but had served time in the McDonagh Cup and won the final a week before.

Yet, in their heads, Laois will always fancy they've a shot at Dublin, even if it was 14 years since they'd floored them in the championship.