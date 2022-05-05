Canning: I’d say Cody and Shefflin are laughing at reaction to handshake

Brian Cody, left, and Henry Shefflin shake hands after the Galway and Kilkenny game at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Joe Canning insists too much is being made of the handshake between rival managers Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin after the breathtaking and controversial finale to the clash between Galway and Kilkenny last weekend.

The Cats boss has been criticised for the manner of the exchange in some quarters – particularly in light of the long, shared history between the pair.

However, Canning believes that too much has been made of the incident that occurred not long after Galway had snatched victory late in the day.

“There is a lot being made of it,” said the Galway great. “What do you want him to do, like? Be pally pally and smiling away?

“I don’t think Kilkenny people would be happy with that, if he was.

“He lost a game in the last second to a score – I wouldn’t be too happy losing a game, either, in that circumstance.

“I think it is a bit blown out of proportion, it is what it is – and I don’t think Brian or Henry will lose any sleep over it. I think they will probably be laughing at the whole thing.

“Yeah, I don’t think it is much. I would be more worried if it was all pally pally after losing.

“Brian is a winner, there is no doubt about it. It was said to me before, when I was playing, by another intercounty manager, ‘nice guys win f*** all’. So you have to be ruthless.

“He did not win all those

All-Irelands with Kilkenny being a nice guy – and it was a difficult situation, obviously, with the history of coaching Henry and Henry being against his native county, so it is what it is.

“I would not read too much into it.”