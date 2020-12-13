Can Waterford end their Croke Park hoodoo today?

Waterford’s players and backroom staff try to come to terms with their 2017 All-Ireland final defeat to Galway, a loss which started a worrying winless run in the championship. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Amid all the talk of Gaelic football teams winning matches by huge margins, Waterford’s hurling history carries into Croke Park today the pain of getting a right thumping on the biggest stage of all.

A dozen years ago, the Deise were blitzed by their neighbours Kilkenny on a scoreline of 3-30 to 1-13. Yet the defeat was even worse than that, Kilkenny led by a whopping 17 points at half-time, 2-16 to 0-5, and the game was already over.

Waterford had gone into the match on a blizzard of hype with the ebullient Davy Fitzgerald coming in as manager to pick up the team after a period of unrest with Justin McCarthy in charge.

They recovered from losing their opening Munster Chamionship match to Clare to power their way through the back door, culminating in beating Tipperary by two points in a great

All-Ireland semi-final.

However Waterford dreams of a first Liam MacCarthy Cup win since 1959 soon turned into a black-and-amber nightmare of Kilkenny brilliance on the Sunday afternoon of the final.

A friend, who went to the match as a neutral, described the events of September 7th, 2008 poetically thus. “I’ve never known an occasion like it, it was almost as if it was a Shakespearean tragedy in three acts.

“The first was the atmosphere prior to the game, it was brilliant. Even on days when my county was playing in finals, I never experienced a buzz like it before a match.

“Waterford people were so happy to be in the final, they thought they had a real chance of winning, they were in great form in the pubs and in the streets around Croker beforehand.

“They truly believed that Davy Fitz could carry their lads over the line, even against what they knew was a truly top-notch Kilkenny side.

“The second act was the majesty of Kilkenny’s first-half display, it was hurling as art. I mean, they hit their first wide of the game with the last puck of the half.

“And the third act was the real tragedy, knowing at half-time that we had to sit through Waterford’s 35 minutes of utter misery before it would be all over and they could give Kilkenny’s captain, James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick, the Cup.”

The tough part for the Deise too was that their 2008 outfit was a more than decent Waterford team, who in another time and place would have been good enough to win an All-Ireland title.

They had two men voted Hurler of the Year even though they never won an All-Ireland medal, in Tony Browne and Dan ‘The Man’ Shanahan.

There was the brilliant Ken McGrath at centre-back and they also had John Mullane, who is the hurler with the most All-Stars without ever winning an All-Ireland medal.

Other class acts like Eoin Kelly and Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh were dotted through the team. And at wing-back the excellent Kevin Moran played too, the only survivor who will take the field in white and blue today.

It would be justice if this great hurler got his Celtic Cross today for you suspect that Moran’s greater hurt stems not from that game, but from Waterford’s one final appearance since 2008, the three-point loss to Galway in the 2017 Final.

Midway through the second period of that match, Waterford were a point ahead and Moran found himself, sliotar in hand and unmarked, 50 metres from the Galway goal.

For a class act like the De La Salle man, the point was a chip shot from there.

But his attempt drifted narrowly wide and straight from the puck-out Galway levelled. And straight from Waterford’s puck-out Galway scored again.

It was a massive 90 seconds in the course of that final because Waterford never led again and it was the Tribesmen who pulled away to end their own famine.

It’s just another sad tale of loss for Waterford hurling. But a tale that will be cast aside if, in this craziest of years, Waterford arise this afternoon from the depths of not winning a single Munster Championship match in 2018 or 2019 to claim an All-Ireland title that will never be forgotten.

Online Editors