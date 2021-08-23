Can anyone throw down the gauntlet to Limerick’s titans?

In his digestion of what had happened in Croke Park on Sunday evening, Cork manager Kieran Kingston was asked what the hardest thing is about playing this all-conquering Limerick team.

There was a degree of rhetoric about the question; the answer needed to be spelt out emphatically by someone who had just come from the trenches.

“Physicality,” replied Kingston. “I’m not saying that they’re over the edge, I’m just saying every 50-50 tackle is a 50-50 tackle and they’re really strong in the tackle.

“I think they were just at another level to Cork today. We’ve got to be honest and say that,” he added.

It brought to mind Seán Cavanagh’s last comments as an inter-county player as he prepared to board the Tyrone team bus after his side’s 12-point defeat to Dublin in the 2017 All-Ireland football semi-final. Cavanagh’s vision of the future for his teammates was somewhat apocalyptic.

“It’s tough luck to be part of an era and a team of that magnitude that’s dominating the sport in a way that I never thought was possible to dominate.

“That win today? I just can’t understand how far ahead of everyone they are. I didn’t think they were that far ahead, but you have to give it to them, an incredible set of athletes and an incredible set of football players.”

As it happened, Dublin still needed Dean Rock to show those nerves of steel in the All-Ireland final that followed to cement three in a row and it required a rescue act of epic proportions with 14 players and a replay to complete five in a row two years later.

For all their dominance, Dublin still had opponents who pushed them hard.

This Limerick team has faced no such barriers over the last two campaigns.

Not since Kilkenny initiated an early blitzkrieg to hand them their last defeat over two years ago has anyone gone toe-to-toe with them for more than 70 minutes.

Tipperary can reflect on their first half of the Munster final and feel they got to a level that had Limerick on the back foot. But even after Sunday’s 16-point win, that performance was a sore reference point for John Kiely.

As much as it tested their will and character, it was a place they hated being dragged to.

Limerick’s opponents will identify with Cavanagh’s 2017 comments and those of Kingston on Sunday.

The frightening thing for everyone else is that there could be at least one more year like it out of the champions who have the right age profile and the right mentality to lock down their dominance even harder.

A few years back, the current Irish soccer manager Stephen Kenny reflected on his time with Dundalk and how, once the structures were put in place, winning a second, third, and even a fourth league title, as he did, can be easier than the first. Limerick are in that place right now.

Since their breakthrough, they have encountered little adversity. Cruciate ligament injuries requiring surgery to three of the full-back line offset the possibility that they would have arrived at their current trio anyway as part of their natural evolution.

They’ve won their last nine games in two championships by a cumulative 77 points, the lowest their three-point success over Galway in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final.

If it’s the physicality that really sets them apart, then Galway must remain the most likely team in the medium term to bridge the gap, if it is to be bridged at all.

But Joe Canning’s departure and recent doubling down on the ‘Throw In’ podcast that he won’t be reversing that decision leaves a huge void while Shane O’Neill’s management hasn’t had a very happy second year to follow up a decent first.

They’ve been slow to promote players from their recent underage successes because, maybe like Tipperary, they are not yet ready to displace what’s there.

Management is an issue among some of Limerick’s other probable pursuers. Liam Cahill is expected to replace Liam Sheedy in the coming days in Tipperary, which would have the knock-on effect by creating a vacancy in Waterford.

He has built a solid squad there that should have Tadhg de Búrca, Iarlaith Daly and Pauric Mahony returning in 2022 to add weight to their challenge.

It’s a big call for Cahill, who, it appears, got more out of respective U-21/20 All-Ireland champions from the county than he might have been entitled to. And have they the physical qualities to make an instant difference?

In Waterford, that’s something they chased hard when it dawned on them in last year’s All-Ireland final just how far off they were, but ultimately they couldn’t bridge the gap in the semi-final two weeks ago despite throwing everything at it.

Cahill, should he complete the move home, will drive a hard bargain from his players, as they’ll be all too well aware of but bridging that physical gap remains the most difficult transaction.

History may well reflect that Brian Cody did well to extract back-to-back Leinster hurling titles from this Kilkenny team who looked too far off the pace against Cork, despite taking them to extra-time.

In Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody, they have a future, but on the debit side, the crossover with TJ Reid may not be long enough for the journey they look like they have to take.

Clare have not been in a hurry to tie down Brian Lohan, but the expectation is that it will happen soon for two more years at least. However, on the evidence of this season, Lohan will have to make the necessary improvements with what he has.

Clearly, Cork don’t currently have the physical might and could not engineer the necessary conditions to make their pace count in Croke Park. Long term, they’re still best positioned to reel in Limerick, but Sunday was a sobering experience, informing them that they’ll have to change the composition of their team.

A hard conversation everyone else will be having in these coming weeks.