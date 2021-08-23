| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Can anyone throw down the gauntlet to Limerick’s titans?

Colm Keys

Breaking Ball: Treaty’s subtle skills have rightly been lauded but physicality still sets them apart from the chasing pack

Limerick players and staff celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Sunday's win over Cork. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Limerick players and staff celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Sunday's win over Cork. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Limerick players and staff celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Sunday's win over Cork. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Limerick players and staff celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Sunday's win over Cork. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In his digestion of what had happened in Croke Park on Sunday evening, Cork manager Kieran Kingston was asked what the hardest thing is about playing this all-conquering Limerick team.

There was a degree of rhetoric about the question; the answer needed to be spelt out emphatically by someone who had just come from the trenches.

“Physicality,” replied Kingston. “I’m not saying that they’re over the edge, I’m just saying every 50-50 tackle is a 50-50 tackle and they’re really strong in the tackle.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy