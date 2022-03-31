Calling out sectarian abuse can help stop it, insists Down hurling boss Ronan Sheehan

Down hurling manager Ronan Sheehan insists that he will continue to call out and “embarrass” any counties which throw sectarian and religious slurs at his players until it comes to an end.

Sheehan vented his fury after their Division 2A defeat of Carlow last month, when he alleged that some of his Mourne squad were called “Prods” and “Brits” – and he revealed that it has not happened to them again since he highlighted it.

“It pops up from time to time, and the day it happened against Carlow we were annoyed. I have no doubt that the people that made the reference didn’t know that the lad they were talking to was from a mixed marriage,” Sheehan told the Irish Independent.

Read More

“They didn’t know that when they said it to Paul (Sheehan) about being a Brit that Paul’s grandfather’s house, my own father’s house, was attacked three times by loyalists, simply because my father was involved in the GAA and a prominent member of the GAA.

“It’s something that we’ve come across quite a bit over the years – but, to be fair, since I highlighted it that day we haven’t had any instances of it. I wasn’t looking for any individual to be hung out to dry or any suspensions when I highlighted that, I just wanted it to stop.

“Every time it does happen, I’m going to call it out, and I’m going to embarrass your county by doing that. Hopefully, people will wise up and stop. The big thing for me is that we haven’t seen a repetition of it since I highlighted it – and if that’s all that comes out of it, then I’ll be happy enough.”

The GAA investigation is still ongoing, and Sheehan insists that knowledge is the key to avoiding such instances in future “because all you’re dealing with is a lack of education when such slurs are hurled about”.