Cahill has had a Cody-esque effect on Waterford, but goals will ultimately decide Cats tussle

John Mullane

Dessie Hutchinson celebrates after scoring his, and Waterford&rsquo;s, second goal during yesterday&rsquo;s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final win over Clare. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Dessie Hutchinson celebrates after scoring his, and Waterford’s, second goal during yesterday’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final win over Clare. Photo: Sportsfile

Tonight is officially the start of Christmas for many households around the country with 'The Late Late Toy Show' on RTÉ, but who could have predicted that we'd also have two blockbuster All-Ireland hurling semi-finals this weekend to help get us into the festive spirit.

There’s something magical about it and I can’t help but roll back to last Christmas as 2020 had just been rung in, and I'm sitting at home having finally had enough of the pigging out and the Indiana Jones movies for another year.

I dropped a text to Jake Dillon, 'Are ye training tonight?' to which he responds, 'We are Mull, 7.30 Carriganore'. The only other training session I’ve attended since I retired was a 15-on-15 game in June of 2017 that convinced me Waterford would get all the way back to the All-Ireland final, and they surely did.

