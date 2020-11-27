Tonight is officially the start of Christmas for many households around the country with 'The Late Late Toy Show' on RTÉ, but who could have predicted that we'd also have two blockbuster All-Ireland hurling semi-finals this weekend to help get us into the festive spirit.

There’s something magical about it and I can’t help but roll back to last Christmas as 2020 had just been rung in, and I'm sitting at home having finally had enough of the pigging out and the Indiana Jones movies for another year.

I dropped a text to Jake Dillon, 'Are ye training tonight?' to which he responds, 'We are Mull, 7.30 Carriganore'. The only other training session I’ve attended since I retired was a 15-on-15 game in June of 2017 that convinced me Waterford would get all the way back to the All-Ireland final, and they surely did.

I'm sitting at home saying, 'Will I, won’t I?' and there's still uncertainty in the air after Liam Cahill omitted Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan, while Michael 'Brick' Walsh called time on his career, but I wrap up and take the plunge.

Expand Close Waterford manager Liam Cahill SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Waterford manager Liam Cahill

The temperature is dropping. It’s a dark, cold, miserable night at the Waterford IT campus. It's probably the last place you want to be when the fire is blazing at home, but there's one or two other lads there trying to pick up some drills.

What unfolded in the next 90 minutes was a high-temperature session based around tackling and movement, with Cahill and Mikey Bevans proactive throughout every bit of it.

Then came the running with Offaly man Martin Bennett, whose name mightn't be too familiar to many, but he put them through their paces. It was a session where I turned around to one chap taking notes and said, 'Thank God I’m well retired'.

My first thought returning to the car was that Waterford had two unbelievable men in charge that any other county would give their right arm for, and Cahill reaffirmed my faith with a powerful speech which he gave at a Club Déise event back in February.

Am I surprised that Waterford have turned things around? I’m not, and what’s most remarkable about Cahill is that he’s built an extraordinary team spirit and unity with effectively a new side in such a short space of time.

You only have to look at the personnel not available to Cahill or the players that have moved on, but not once has he played the sympathy card, he just gets on with it.

His panel is his panel, they have his sole focus. What’s so admirable is that he’s kept faith in the players that trained last Christmas all the way through lockdown and never dismissed anyone after the club campaign, or called anyone back in.

Cahill is almost a clone of the man he faces in Croke Park on Saturday night, the greatest manager of all time, Brian Cody. He bares the same traits and has that same fear factor. He demands that his players put in a shift and work their socks off.

Expand Close Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cahill, like Cody, doesn’t give two hoots about outside opinions and will do it his way. If you don’t like it, then you can take the highway. Cody was always the same, he never bemoaned the players he was missing and always only focused on who was available to him.

The fundamentals of the game for both managers is that you do the dirty work first and then the rest takes care of itself, but it's the style that Waterford are playing with at the moment that has the Déise fans purring with excitement again.

It's high energy with manic work-rate topped off by the abandonment of hurling when in possession that is coughing up so many scoring chances and presenting scoring averages of just over 29 points in our three championship games so far.

There’s one given, though, and that is a Cody team will turn up and perform until the final whistle, and it’ll be fascinating to see if Kilkenny find that same frightening level of dirty work that they did at this stage against Limerick last year.

The match-ups will be intriguing with Calum Lyons on TJ Reid, Conor Browne v Jamie Barron, Conor Delaney on Dessie Hutchinson and Austin Gleeson up against Huw Lawlor going a long way to deciding who books their place in the final.

Goals will be key and Waterford can't afford to cough up the chances that they did against Clare, while any sniff at the other end, like Hutchinson’s superb flick across for Jack Fagan’s goal, must be taken on.

Read More

And what about Hutchinson? He really is an extraordinary talent to have in your inside line, a real go-to guy like the other top teams have. Well, Waterford now have the X-factor in the Ballygunner flyer.

There's no psychological barrier with Kilkenny anymore after defeating them in the 2017 qualifier, so Waterford can throw the kitchen sink at the Cats, but it was most interesting that Cody said "it wouldn’t be worth much unless we win the next day" after their Leinster final victory over Galway.

A fella sent me on a picture of a snowman holding a Waterford flag after the Clare win. I'm hoping Cody doesn't melt that snowman before Santa arrives. I don’t think he will. Waterford to win. After all, 2020 has been the strangest of years.