Cahill hails Déise energy as Cork are flattened

Twenty-four hours after celebrating the centenary of the birth of the legendary Christy Ring, Cork hurling was back in the doldrums after another inexplicable second half fade out.

Managers come and go but the fundamental issue remains the same with this group of players. At the clutch moments their nerve deserts them, they lack leaders and remain totally reliant on Patrick Horgan to conjure up another magical trick.

On Saturday in Thurles, Horgan did score a goal direct from a 73rd-minute free to leave one score between the sides in a game which Waterford had controlled after taking the lead for the first time in the 14th minute.

The Déise might have doubted themselves at the start having failed to win their previous 10 games in the Munster championship, but they were bubbling with enthusiasm and know-how by the end.

They calmly controlled possession from Stephen O'Keeffe's restart before former Brighton soccer professional Dessie Hutchinson - who scored three points from play in his championship debut - set up substitute Patrick Curran for the clinching score.

It was the first time since defeating the same opposition in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final that Waterford had won a championship match.

Jack Prendergast of Waterford scores a point despite the efforts of Tim O'Mahony of Cork during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jack Prendergast of Waterford scores a point despite the efforts of Tim O'Mahony of Cork during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It was a notable coup for their Tipperary-born boss Liam Cahill, who when the underage manager of his native county guided them to All-Ireland final wins over Cork in the U-21 and U-20 championships respectively.

"There was a nice feel to it, there was an energy on the field and when there's energy on the field you always have a chance.

"Work-rate was one of the main pleasing aspects of it but I thought our use of the ball was really good. When Stephen Bennett came deep towards the end of the game his distribution was excellent," suggested Cahill.

Darragh Lyons of Waterford is tackled by Séamus Harnedy of Cork during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Darragh Lyons of Waterford is tackled by Séamus Harnedy of Cork during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Indeed, Bennett emerged as one of the Waterford heroes. He had the unenviable task of taking over the free-taking duties from the injured Pauric Mahony. But after a nervous start when he fluffed two, he nailed the next 12 and blocked a goal-bound free from Horgan late on.

Together with the magnificent Tadhg de Búrca, Jamie Barron, Kevin Moran, Austin Gleeson, Calum Lyons - the game's joint-top scorer from play with a 1-2 return - and Hutchinson, Waterford had leaders all over the field.

Shane Kingston did his best to rally Cork but they sorely missed injured midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon. They won too few of the individual battles, conceded three times as many scoreable frees as Waterford, didn't win enough of the 'rucks' in the middle third and failed to find a way to by-pass De Búrca.

The game was decided in the first seven minutes of the second half. Waterford's three-point interval advantage looked precarious given the strength of the breeze but by the 42nd minute they had stretched their advantage to eight points.

Jack Prendergast celebrates winning a free during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Jack Prendergast celebrates winning a free during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork did cut the gap to four points on three occasions but the Déise always appeared in control

"We are better than we showed today. No question about that," said Cork boss Kieran Kingston.

"Three (points) down playing into the breeze at half-time: we would have taken that before the game. The goal came at the wrong time for us and the right time for them.

"We would have liked to have got that break at the other end. When that happened they were able to sit back a bit more and invite us onto them. They did that and did it very, very well. We can lament and drown our sorrows but we have got to turn this around as quick as we can and see what the draw brings us. We're got to take the learnings from it and be ready for the next game."

As was the case with the Limerick v Clare quarter-final yesterday week few goalscoring chances were created by either side though in the first half there were 50 shots between them.

Still, after enduring so much disappointment in the last two seasons when they failed to win a game in the provincial round-robin series, this was a liberating moment for Waterford. But it wasn't a cause for celebration as Cahill warned about the challenges they face on Sunday week in the Munster final.

"For us to have any chance we'll have to stop making silly mistakes.

"To keep our footing in particular and to stop giving the ball away easily. We were doing that so it's going to be a question of cutting that out for the Munster final," said Cahill who was pleased that his side didn't record a wide in the second half.

"We made better use of the ball. Playing into the wind was that bit easier for us."

Regardless of how they fare in the provincial decider Waterford are in the last six of the All-Ireland series whereas Cork's road to the quarter-final is fraught with difficulties. Maybe winter hurling is not their forte. But Waterford's 1,175 day wait for a championship win is over.

Scorers - Waterford: S Bennett 0-12 (12f); C Lyons 1-2; A Gleeson, D Hutchinson, J Barron 0-3 each; S McNulty, K Moran, K Bennett, J Prendergast, P Curran 0-1 each. Cork: P Horgan 1-8 (1-3f); S Kingston 0-4; S Harnedy 0-3; M Coleman (1l), C Lehane, B Cooper 0-2 each; A Cadogan, C Joyce, D Dalton 0-1 each

Waterford - S O'Keeffe 7; S Fives 7, C Prunty 7, S McNulty 7; C Lyons 8, T de Búrca 9, K Moran 7; J Barron 8, K Bennett 7; J Prendergast 6, A Gleeson 8, J Fagan 6; D Hutchinson 8, S Bennett 8, J Dillon 7. Subs: B Power 6 for K Bennett (56), N Montgomery 6 for Fagan (62), D Lyons 6 for Dillon (63), P Curran for Gleeson (70).

Cork - A Nash 6; S O'Leary-Hayes 6, D Cahalane 7, S O'Donoghue 6; C Joyce 6, R Downey 6, T O'Mahony 6; B Cooper 7, M Coleman 7; C Lehane 6, S Kingston 8, D Connery 5; S Harnedy 6, P Horgan 8, A Cadogan 5. Subs: J O'Connor 5 for Connery (40), D Dalton 6 for Lehane (54), L Meade 5 for Cadogan (56), B Hennessy for Joyce (63), B Turnbull for Harmedy (71).

Ref - S Stack (Dublin).

