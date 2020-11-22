Dessie Hutchinson celebrates after scoring his, and Waterford’s, second goal during yesterday’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final win over Clare. Photo: Sportsfile

So Waterford stay standing in this strange, wintry championship, now rolling towards December in defiance of every forecasting syndicate from gypsy to astrologer.

"It's going to be a real big ask," gasped their manager, Liam Cahill, in contemplation of next Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final date in Croke Park with south-east neighbours, Kilkenny.

But the Tipperary man had to feel electrified by a performance full of confidence and moxy from a group of players who, prior to their Munster semi-final defeat of Cork, were chasing a first championship win in three years.

Waterford's Stephen Bennett in action against David McInerney (left) and Aidan McCarthy of Clare. Photo: Sportsfile

Waterford's Stephen Bennett in action against David McInerney (left) and Aidan McCarthy of Clare. Photo: Sportsfile

Having edged a thrilling, score-laden first-half by a goal, Waterford eased comfortably away from Clare in the end, their eventual nine points margin anything but flattering.

Key to their victory was the performance of Calum Lyons in managing to restrict Tony Kelly - a man previously turning this championship into a private stage-set - to just two points from play, the Ballyea man having run amok in previous outings against Limerick, Laois and Wexford.

But a 2-2 contribution from Ballygunner's Dessie Hutchinson was equally pivotal to Waterford's victory, as was another compelling scoring display from Ballysaggart's Stephen Bennett.

With many wondering about Waterford's powers of recovery just six days after an heroic effort to dethrone Munster champions, Limerick, in Thurles, they signalled their intentions to go for the jugular almost from first whistle, Hutchinson burying a second-minute goal after Clare goalkeeper, Eibhear Quilligan, brilliantly parried an Austin Gleeson pile-driver.

Waterford's Stephen Bennett rises with Clare's Jack Browne. Photo: Sportsfile

Waterford's Stephen Bennett rises with Clare's Jack Browne. Photo: Sportsfile

Four minutes later, Hutchinson had a second, this time latching onto breaking ball from a monster Stephen O'Keeffe delivery before firing past the unprotected Quilligan.

It was a nightmare opening for Clare, their defenders palpably spooked by Waterford's palpable hunger for goals. They were shaken, and it showed.

But Waterford have displayed signs in this championship of slipping concentration levels after a water-break, and this would prove the case again with two goals conceded in as many minutes immediately after the first suspension of play.

Aaron Shanagher got both, first firing past O'Keeffe after brilliant work from David McInerney and Ryan Taylor that created an overlap.

Two minutes later, Clare profited from a more direct route, Shanagher collecting Pat O'Connor's long delivery and ghosting away from a passive defence to bury a fine finish.

Clare's Shane O'Donnell and Waterford's Shane McNulty battle for possession. Photo: Sportsfile

Clare's Shane O'Donnell and Waterford's Shane McNulty battle for possession. Photo: Sportsfile

With the sides now level at 2-6, we got a glimpse of the intensity Cahill has been demanding of this Waterford team.

Cathal Malone was penalised for fouling the ball under such pressure from Stephen Bennett and Austin Gleeson, that the Clare man must have felt he might as well have been trying to swing the hurley in a hot-press.

But that would be the tenor of Waterford all day, Clare unable to get the likes of Shane O'Donnell and Ryan Taylor consistently engaged in the action as support for the clearly dangerous Shanagher.

Waterford's third goal arrived on the stroke of half-time, Hutchinson - having a tremendous battle with Rory Hayes - offloading brilliantly to an in-rushing Jack Fagan, when he could have been forgiven for taking the selfish option.

This was immediately followed by a point from another thriving Waterford attacker, Kieran Bennett, leaving them 3-10 to 2-10 ahead at the midpoint.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill. Photo: Sportsfile

Waterford manager Liam Cahill. Photo: Sportsfile

Pointedly, Waterford got the opening two scores of the second-half from Stephen Bennett and substitute Neil Montgomery, before Kelly replied with a magnificent over-the-shoulder effort just seconds after an uncharacteristic miss from a '65'.

It seemed then that this was a game destined to go down to the wire, and it might well have done but for a spell-binding reflex save by O'Keeffe from Aaron Cunningham on the hour, from which Waterford immediately broke up the field for a Calum Lyons point over the city-end goal.

Just three minutes earlier, Aidan McCarthy had ghosted in unmarked to bury a Clare goal that had reduced the margin to four points (3-14 to 3-18) and, though Stephen Bennett instantly added a Waterford point, the margin would have been down to two but for O'Keeffe's extraordinary save.

And that swing certainly seemed to have a dispiriting effect on Clare, Brian Lohan's men out-scored from there to the finish by 0-7 to 0-4.

Waterford now face a 6pm throw-in against Kilkenny next Saturday, with Cahill insisting they would need to tighten up defensively to hold out serious hope of making the All-Ireland final.

He sounded like someone who believed they have such improvement in them.

Scorers - Waterford: S Bennett 0-10 (0-7f), D Hutchinson 2-2, J Fagan 1-1, K Bennett 0-3, A Gleeson, J Barron and C Gleeson 0-2 each, C Lyons, T de Burca, N Montgomery, D Lyons and P Curran 0-1 each. Clare: T Kelly 0-8 (0-6f), A Shanagher 2-1, A McCarthy 1-0, C Malone 0-4, S O'Donnell 0-2, R Taylor and D Reidy 0-1. D McInerney 0-1 (line cut).

Waterford: S O'Keeffe, I Kenny, C Prunty, S McNulty, C Lyons, T de Burca, K Moran, J Barron, J Dillon, J Fagan, K Bennett, S Bennett, D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, J Prendergast. Subs: N Montgomery for Prendergast (h-t), D Lyons for Dillon (45), P Curran for Fagan (60), C Gleeson for A Gleeson (66), C Kirwan for Hutchinson (72).

Clare: E Quilligan, J Browne, R Hayes, C Cleary, S O'Halloran, A McCarthy, S Morey, P O'Connor, D McInerney, J McCarthy, T Kelly, C Malone, S O'Donnell, A Shanagher, R Taylor. Subs: D Fitzgerald for Browne (h-t), D Ryan for McCarthy (52), A Cunningham for McInerney (56), D Reidy for Fitzgerald (56), C McInerney for Taylor (61).

Referee: P O'Dwyer (Carlow).

