There’s a famous quote that says “it doesn’t matter what others are doing, it matters what YOU are doing” and that sums up exactly what Waterford’s approach to taking down the Limerick juggernaut must be.

There is always the temptation to get carried away with the opposition and move the chess pieces in all types of different directions to counteract what Limerick do best, but Waterford only need to worry about what they bring to the table themselves.

Some are saying that four weeks in succession will take its toll, but that’s nonsense as they have the perfect age profile to cope with those demands and another 70 minutes should be no bother to a squad that’s absolutely buzzing.

John Kiely will be keen that Limerick fly straight out of the blocks as the last time they played a Saturday evening semi-final – also following a near-perfect Munster final against Tipperary – they were left chasing shadows as Kilkenny dumped them out in 2019.

Waterford got off to a dream start in the first quarter against both Galway and Tipp so I expect fire and brimstone from both sides in the early exchanges and the Déise need to impose their running game rather than reacting to what Limerick throw at them.

Speed is the one thing that can trouble Limerick, as we saw in last year’s Munster final as well as passages of their provincial semi-final against Cork this year, and Waterford have the pace to get serious joy if they can put the Treaty defence on the back foot.

There’s no perfect time to try take down the green wave, but history has shown that this Limerick squad haven’t been at their best in three All-Ireland semi-final ties to date so this might be their best opportunity to get the job done.

Waterford are far better than when they met in the All-Ireland final eight months ago. They should have learned some valuable lessons from recent experiences so I’m expecting Liam Cahill to have a few tricks up his sleeve.

Limerick have had the answer when it comes to negating Jamie Barron’s midfield influence, but Cahill might change the question and I wouldn’t be surprised if they kept them guessing with a stint at centre-forward a possibility.

Barron needs to be on the ball and dictating play so he could rotate with Jack Prendergast, who is Waterford’s unsung hero and typifies his manager’s beliefs with a selfless devotion to always make the hard yards for the team.

Jack Fagan’s role is also crucial. Kyle Hayes was peripheral until the third quarter of last year’s Munster final, likewise for Gearóid Hegarty, but when Fagan was called ashore they both soared down that same wing and helped see it out.

It was a mistake to start Fagan on Diarmaid Byrnes when they met in the All-Ireland final, but I expect him to pick up Hayes once again and he can ask him plenty of defensive questions while also denying him the head of steam he craves going forward.

Seán Finn has had Dessie Hutchinson’s number, but it’s top of the ground hurling now and this is a whole new ball game. I expect Dessie to be much more involved with conditions to his liking while puck-outs from my own clubman Shaun O’Brien will be key.

Stephen O’Keeffe ran into difficulty last year and it’s a big challenge for Shaun, who has been excellent since being sprung into action against Laois with his wonder save to deny John McGrath last weekend playing a huge part in having Waterford here.

Shaun is a great example to all young players that when you put in the effort and dedicate the time that anything is possible but he’ll need plenty of options, particularly in defence and midfield, as Limerick’s half-back line will gobble up most long deliveries.

Waterford can take great encouragement from their League defeat of Limerick, albeit with 14 men, in May when they went toe-to-toe in the physical stakes and came off best but while they need to focus predominantly on their own game, Cian Lynch definitely does require specialist attention.

It’s easier said than done, but if tabs can be kept on him much like Conor Browne did for Kilkenny two years ago then that’s half the battle. I think they’ll designate someone to mark him – either Shane McNulty, Ian Kenny or the returning Conor Gleeson – and that Shane Bennett will be allowed to sit back and play that sweeper role while Calum Lyons can do his thing on the wing.

The impact of both benches going into the final quarter will be huge. Waterford got a huge bounce from the likes of Neil Montgomery and Mikey Kiely in recent weeks and it’s effectively speed replacing speed, which is crucial as the pace just cannot drop until the final whistle.

The Waterford forward rotation can also cause problems as Tipp’s movement did untold damage in the opening half against Limerick. If Waterford bring the same energy, heart and desire to the table, it will take Limerick’s best to stop them.

Can Limerick replicate that extraordinary third quarter against Tipp again? I hope not and maybe we’re all blinkered by that 20 minutes. Limerick have not been at their best yet this season and a fired-up Waterford can prevail by the narrowest of margins.

I wrote last November that Cork reminded me a lot of a stuttering Man United, but the whole psyche has changed on Leeside. The mushrooms have sprouted and they know that an All-Ireland final place is within their grasp.

You know exactly what you’re going to get from Brian Cody’s Kilkenny, though, and they’ll bring that same hunger and fight again on Sunday.

If Cork don’t match them physically, there’s only one winner but if they bring that steel, they have the speed and flair to revel in Croke Park and edge closer to ending their 16-year famine.