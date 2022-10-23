‘Bullseye’ Willie Cleary hits target late on to earn Kilruane another shot at Kiladangan

Through the last spangles of a resilient October sun, Willie Cleary’s town-end free proved the last act of this pulsating but inconclusive Tipperary final at an ultimately exhausted FBD Semple Stadium.

It ensured another day in what has been an often unreadable, emotionally fraught championship for a county still reeling from the tragic August passing of Tipperary and Clonoulty Rossmore hurler, Dillon Quirke, on this very field.

That story will forever be the story of Tipperary 2022.

And both Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs will probably be thankful for the blessing of a replay after a contest that, for all its frothing melodrama at the close, proved broadly faithful to the garbled rhythms of a difficult year in the Premier county.

Maybe more so Kilruane, given this being their first senior county final since 1986 and Cleary’s equaliser arriving in the 64th minute of a contest that Kiladangan appeared to have prised from their grasp at the finish.

For their manager, Liam O’Kelly, an absolute faith in Cleary’s nerve to convert was never remotely in question.

“I can’t say enough about Willie Cleary,” he reflected when it was over. “He’s been our free-taker for the last two years. The boys tell me he plays darts at a very high level, he’s good on the 180s.

“So obviously we’re getting a bit of payback now from the darts onto the hurling field. I knew when he stepped up, I could walk away. Because that guy’s cool. I knew it was a done deal. I don’t get involved with Willie Cleary,” added O’Kelly.

“He’s a seasoned player, you don’t tell Willie to do anything. He has his own routine.

“I don’t know what that routine is. I’m sure he milks his cows in the morning and has his porridge after. But remember too, Séamus Hennessy won the free. I had him taken off and brought him back on. That’s all part and parcel of what we’re about in that changing room. Bottom line, our lads didn’t deserve to lose today.”

Nor did they having led almost all the way until Paul Flynn buried a 52nd- minute Killinan end goal, Aaron Morgan having spilled possession in traffic.

That pushed a misfiring Kiladangan in front (1-16 to 2-12), the 2020 champions having relied heavily on Bryan McLoughney’s free-taking to get them to that juncture still within sniper range.

Kilruane had broadly looked the hungrier throughout, both their goals coming from team captain Jerome Cahill (16th and 47th minutes), both set up by the outstanding Niall O’Meara on regular safari from centre-back.

As good as O’Meara was, mind, the man he was deployed to mark at the start, Paul Flynn, ended the day top-scoring from play with an impressive 1-4 haul to his name.

Kiladangan might have had a goal inside just eight minutes, Tadhg Gallagher dancing inside the Kilruane cover only to shoot relatively tamely at Páidí Williams in the town end goal.

The contest never lacked intensity, but much of the hurling was flustered, the shooting often wild.

That first Cahill goal had Kilruane 1-9 to 0-9 clear at the interval, but Joe Gallagher then blazed a great Kiladangan goal chance wide eight minutes after, an act in keeping with the general jumpiness of their day.

The aforementioned O’Meara twice brought Kilruane level with magical points in the dying flurries, though it must be said that Kiladangan seemed to be denied a legitimate 59th-minute penalty claim when a hard-charging Willie Connors was unceremoniously hauled down en route to the Killinan goal.

Referee Kevin Jordan awarded a free instead, McLoughney duly converting. Points from O’Meara and Cian Darcy looked to have won it for Kilruane in added time only for the excellent Declan McGrath and another McLoughney free to edge the Puckane men a point in front with Jordan now looking at his watch.

But then Hennessy, captain of Tipperary’s All-Ireland-winning U-21 team of 2010, won that critical final free having been re-introduced by O’Kelly after being withdrawn just 21 minutes in.

The replay date – yet to be confirmed – is likely to be next weekend with the winners due for a Munster club championship tilt at multiple Waterford champions Ballygunner in Waterford on November 6.

“We’re happy where we are,” insisted O’Kelly after. “We’ll regroup now and see where we are next week. If we lost here today, wouldn’t it be devastating after the year we’ve had?

“But now we get another bite of the cherry.”

SCORERS:

Kiladangan: B McLoughney 0-10 (8f); P Flynn 1-4; D McGrath, W Connors 0-2 each; A Flynn, T Gallagher, J Gallagher 0-1 each.

Kilruane MacDonaghs: W Cleary 0-10 (9f); J Cahill 2-0; N O’Meara, T Cleary, C Darcy 0-2 each; S McAdams, M O’Neill 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

KILADANGAN – B Hogan; J O’Meara, J Quigley, D Moran; D Sweeney, A Flynn, D McGrath; T Gallagher, T O’Meara; S Hayes, J Gallagher, B Seymour; B McLoughney, P Flynn, W Connors. Subs: D O’Meara for Seymour (28), D Flannery for Moran (35), J Loughnane for T O’Meara (45), D Butler for J O’Meara (57).

KILRUANE MACDONAGHS – P Williams; J Cleary, J Peters, K Cahill; A Morgan, N O’Meara, E Hogan; S McAdams, M O’Neill; W Cleary, J Cahill, T Cleary; S Hennessy, K O’Kelly, C Darcy. Subs: C Cleary for Hennessy (21), C Austin for O’Kelly (30), K O’Kelly for C Cleary (39), S Hennessy for O’Neill (49).

REF – K Jordan (Thurles Gaels)