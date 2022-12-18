Brilliant Ballyhale power past Ballygunner to claim place in All-Ireland Club SHC final

18 December 2022; Richie Reid of Shamrocks Ballyhale in action against Kevin Mahony of Ballygunner during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final match between Ballygunner of Waterford and Shamrocks Ballyhale of Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

When the PA announcer in Croke Park called out Harry Ruddle's name as a Ballygunner substitute with five minutes remaining, Ballyhale memories will surely have flooded back to last February and Ruddle's late strike that broke their hearts, denying them a third successive All-Ireland club title.

But this time they were ready for everything with one of the most defiant performances you are likely to see from a club side.

The hurt stored from that defeat was channelled very effectively here as they tore into everything, using their power and experience to suppress the champions and really dominate the second half.

They created six goal chances in all and a three-point defeat probably flatters Ballygunner who, apart from Dessie Hutchinson's shot which was saved by Dean Mason on 50 minutes, never really threatened otherwise.

The sides were level, 0-11 each, at the break but Ballygunner were riding their luck somewhat as Ballyhale had the two best goal chances of the half too.

But once again the brilliance of Stephen O'Keeffe's shotstopping manifested under December lights in Croke Park.

Just over two years on from his display in the first 'Covid' All-Ireland final for Waterford, his last inter-county game, O'Keeffe produced more magic here, denying Adrian Mullen on both occasions as Ballyhale movement cut through them.

O'Keeffe came to the rescue again in the 45th minute when he denied Evan Shefflin and then appeared to get a touch on a TJ Reid penalty awarded when Philip Mahony took down Colin Fennelly.

It appeared that Fennelly was outside the area when he was brought down but again the absence of a black card in the club game for such denial of goalscoring opportunities was glaring.

Ballyhale and Reid made amends shortly after when another penalty was awarded by Liam Gordan when Shane Sullivan tripped TJ Reid, the absence of a stiffer sanction that applies at inter-county magnifying.

But Reid wasn't to be denied again from the spot and his goal gave Shamrocks a 1-14 to 0-13, enough daylight to protect from there on.

Ballyhale's half-back line was dominant throughout with Shefflin and Richie Reid outstanding while Joey Holden gave a commanding performance, despite tracking Hutchinson.

When it mattered, Fennelly, TJ Reid and Eoin Cody stepped up as they solidified their reputation as the best ever club team.

Scorers - Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 1-8 (1-0 pen, 0-7fs, E Cody 0-2, R Corcoran, P Mullen, A Mullen, J Cuddihy, C Fennelly, E Kenneally all 0-1 each. Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-6 (4fs), D Hutchinson 0-4, P Fitzgerald 0-2, R Power, C Sheahan, K Mahony, M Mahony all 0-1 each.

Ballyhale Shamrocks: S Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, K Corcoran; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, P Mullen; J Cuddify, TJ Reid, A Mullen; E Kenneally, C Fennelly, E Cody. Subs: B Butler for D Mullen inj (5), N Shorthall for Cuddihy (13), C Walsh for Kenneally (62).

Ballygunner: S O'Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; S O'Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; P Hogan, Pauric Mahony, M Mahony; P Fitzgerald, D Hutchinson, K Mahony. Subs: B O'Keeffe for M Mahony (49), H Ruddle for Fitzgerald (55).

Referee: L Gordan (Galway).