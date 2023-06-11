Brian Lohan: ‘We’ve always found it hard to get frees. We just don’t have the power and influence that other teams have’

Clare hurling manager Brian Lohan said he didn’t see the incident which some of his players clearly felt should have resulted in a free and the chance to send the Munster final to extra time.

With seconds left, play was in the Limerick half when Peter Casey collided with Tony Kelly but referee Liam Gordon allowed it to continue before sounding the final whistle seconds later.

There was further Clare frustration when Adam Hogan had claims for a free ignored when in possession and bottled up moments after Kelly and Casey were in contact.

Clare players surrounded the Galway official at the end as Limerick celebrated a one-point win and a record-equalling fifth Munster title on the run. Manager John Kiely praised his team’s “resilience” and said in his view he did not think the Kelly incident was a free, reminding listeners how Limerick accepted a call that went against them when losing the 2019 All-Ireland semi final.

But Lohan felt Clare were hard done by over the course of the game, commenting: “We found it very hard to get frees. We’ve always found it hard to get frees. We just don’t have the power and influence that other teams have.”

He admitted that Clare’s shooting had let them down, having matched Limerick in most other departments. They shot 12 wides and dropped another six efforts short. Limerick hit ten wides and dropped none short.

“All the stats were even enough but the glaring one was our shooting efficiency which wasn’t at the level it needed to be,” said Lohan, who watched his team lose the Munster final for the second year in a row. They last won in 1998.

He also stood over the decision to select Cian Nolan, making his first start of the year, in place of the injured Conor Cleary. Nolan had a difficult time trying to contain Aaron Gillane and was left on the man of the match until substituted in the 50th minute, by which time Gillane had compiled 1-10, 0-7 from frees, and had another goal effort saved by Eibhear Quilligan.

“Those are the calls that you make,” said Lohan. “When you have faith in your players you will let them out to do their job. None of those jobs out there are easy jobs to do. We made a decision and I stand over that.

"He’s (Gillane) a quality player, he’s a hard man to handle.”

He said they were hopeful on Tuesday that Cleary might be fit to play but it was confirmed on Thursday that he wouldn’t make it. Lohan was unable to predict if he would be available when Clare play again in the All-Ireland quarter finals in two weeks against the winners of Carlow and Dublin.