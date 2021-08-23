Brian Lohan to be offered new three-year term as Clare manager  

Brian Lohan looks set to manage the Clare hurling team for a further three years.

At a meeting of Clare County Board officers tonight it was unanimously agreed to offer the position to the legendary full-back who has been in the place for the last two years.

Clare GAA said Lohan is aware of the recommendation which must now go before a full County Board meeting.

It is expected that he will accept the offer and continue to build on progress established over the past 18 months.

Clare were narrowly beaten in an All-Ireland qualifier by Cork last month, only a Patrick Collins save at the death from Tony Kelly denying them a quarter-final place.

Meanwhile, Liam Cahill is moving closer to a return to his native county Tipperary as the replacement for Liam Sheedy.

Cahill, who guided Tipperary to All-Ireland U-21/20 titles, is now understood to be the preferred choice of the board for the position, along with his sidekick Mikey Bevans.

Cahill and Bevans have been with Waterford for the last two years and a ticket in Tipp with Declan Fanning, who was previously a selector with Michael Ryan, has been floated.

Waterford are understandably keen to retain Cahill but the draw of his own county with players he has had success with looks likely to prove too strong and may be confirmed as early as this week.

In Galway Shane O'Neill looks set to stay on as hurling manager for a third year. The former All-Ireland winning club manager with Na Piarsaigh was originally appointed for two years but is keen to extend that term now by a further year.