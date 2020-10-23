| 9.9°C Dublin

Brian Lohan never rolled over as a player so Clare will stand up

John Mullane

Tony Kelly of Clare in action against Cian Lynch of Limerick

Tony Kelly of Clare in action against Cian Lynch of Limerick

Tony Kelly of Clare in action against Cian Lynch of Limerick

Tony Kelly of Clare in action against Cian Lynch of Limerick

IF you were to believe all the doom and gloom about Clare’s chances against Limerick on Sunday, they might as well just wave the white flag and save themselves the trip up the M7 to Thurles tomorrow.

All the talk outside of the Banner camp is that they have no hope given the loss of four key players but there’s no way a Brian Lohan side are going to just roll over. Lohan was never a man to lie down as a player and his troops won’t back down from any Limerick challenge.

Limerick may justifiably be a lot of people’s favourites to land the Liam MacCarthy but Lohan can take great heart from Clare’s early-season form and this derby game doubles up as a league final because of the way they went about their business during the spring.

