Brian Lohan never rolled over as a player so Clare will stand up

IF you were to believe all the doom and gloom about Clare’s chances against Limerick on Sunday, they might as well just wave the white flag and save themselves the trip up the M7 to Thurles tomorrow.

All the talk outside of the Banner camp is that they have no hope given the loss of four key players but there’s no way a Brian Lohan side are going to just roll over. Lohan was never a man to lie down as a player and his troops won’t back down from any Limerick challenge.

Limerick may justifiably be a lot of people’s favourites to land the Liam MacCarthy but Lohan can take great heart from Clare’s early-season form and this derby game doubles up as a league final because of the way they went about their business during the spring.

Lohan will demand even more than the polished performances which they delivered away to Wexford and Kilkenny pre-Covid and they won’t want for motivation after Limerick absolutely wiped the floor with them last summer.

The absence of the All-Star quartet of John Conlon, Podge Collins, Peter Duggan and Colm Galvin should halt their gallop but a glance down through the potential Clare starting 15 gives plenty of reasons for optimism.

Destroyed

The question on everyone’s lips is which Clare team will turn up in Semple Stadium? Will it be the one which bowed to Limerick last year or the squad which destroyed Cork just seven days later? Time will tell but Lohan will have honed in on that Limerick game.

Clare were blown away in the middle third and the experiment of moving powerhouses like David McInerney (midfield) and David Fitzgerald (centre-forward) into the middle eight should help them go toe-to-toe physically with their opponents.

Getting the match-ups right in that middle third is key. Does he go with a half-back line of Cathal Malone and Conor Cleary to marshal Kyle Hayes and Gearóid Hegarty and someone like Séadna Morey to pick up Tom Morrissey? When Kilkenny nullified the influence of that trio in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, they were on the road to success but it’s easier said than done while this may be a game for Tony Kelly to start at No 11 in an effort to force Declan Hannon out of his comfort zone.

Read More

McInerney may pick up Cian Lynch and someone like Shane Golden could duke it out with Will O’Donoghue in the engine room while Clare have several forwards that can trouble a Limerick side minus two of their regular full-back line with both Mike Casey and Richie English out injured.

Dan Morrissey looks set to go to No 3 with Aaron Costello in the corner and Barry Nash on the wing but with questions over the Limerick inside line, there’s no better man to exploit a weakness or any sense of insecurity than Shane O’Donnell.

If Aron Shanagher and Aaron Cunningham also bring their best to the table, Clare will pose serious questions of Limerick and who knows what could happen if they can rattle the net early with U-20 Mark Rodgers another who could inflict some serious damage off the bench.

The Banner County’s wing-backs and wing-forwards will be crucial and given that Kilkenny showed the template of high energy, savage work ethic and physicality that’s required to take Limerick down, we might see Fitzgerald and Diarmuid Ryan deployed there to get in their faces.

I’d dismiss their no-show in the Gaelic Grounds last year, it can happen and has happened to the best of teams, and let’s not forget that Clare were the only side to defeat Limerick when they won the All-Ireland two years ago.

It’s a local derby behind closed doors on a heavy pitch after rain in recent days, there’ll be no roar from the crowd, no way to build momentum from spectators or no big Limerick support which has traditionally been worth a score to them when they’re motoring well.

Driving in cars to the stadium is going to be totally different and no crowd to get you going as you near the ground as well as floodlights coming on mid-match.

This is a whole different ball game and if Limerick are in any way complacent, we could see an early shock in the winter championship.

The hype that followed the Treaty after last year’s Munster final annihilation of Tipp will have John Kiely on guard, though, and you’d think that they’ll be ready for whatever bullets are fired from a Clare team that is being written off.

It’s Limerick by the tightest of margins and I can’t wait for it.

The other game is being billed as a revenge mission for Dublin and rightly so after last year’s upset. When you look through the two squads, there should only be one winner but if Mattie Kenny’s men aren’t at the pitch of things, they’ll be in big trouble once again.

Dublin are a side who can beat anyone if they hit form, though, and I’d expect them to book a Leinster semi-final place against the Cats.

Three things to watch out for as the action kicks off:

(1) How will the yellow sliotar fare after no consultation with players about a major change to the game?

(2) How will players and managers deal with the water breaks?

(3) Will referees officiate like the league or revert to a traditional summer championship style where they let the game flow and are less whistle-happy?