'Brian Lohan is having to do things that I don't think Liam Sheedy or John Kiely are having to worry about'

The "external noise" around Clare hurling, audible in greater decibel levels over the winter months, is "not good" from a players' perspective, former Banner forward Jamesie O'Connor has acknowledged.

The county has been at odds over its future direction with concern that it is falling behind and that the next generation will leave them a lot less competitive than those players who won three successive All-Ireland U-21 hurling titles in the last decade, in addition to the 2013 All-Ireland senior title.

O'Connor, an All-Ireland winner in 1995 and '97, says he can't imagine how it is "helpful" to prepare a team with issues going so public about the Centre of Excellence at Caherlohan, a strategic review committee and more recently the fall-out from the close contact Covid cases after the league match with Wexford.

O'Connor, speaking at the launch of Sky Sports summer GAA coverage in which he will again be an analyst, says the issues raised are out of concern from "genuine" hurling people in the county.

O'Connor revealed that his wife, an accountant by profession, is currently treasurer of Club Clare, a fundraising arm of the senior hurlers, and that has provided insight for him as to the challenges current manager Brian Lohan faces away from the playing field.

"I'll hold my hand up here, my wife is an accountant, Brian asked her to come on board as treasurer of Club Clare. I see, first hand, some of the challenges that he's had and he's having to do things that I don't think Liam Sheedy or John Kiely or Brian Cody are having to worry about," he said.

"Just trying to give the Clare players a chance to compete and to have what any player wants, which is to feel that you have the best chance possible. And that's a challenge for Brian in the current environment."

"We continued to make the headlines right throughout the winter for all the wrong reasons but a lot of the issues that were raised are of concern I'd say to genuine hurling people in particular in the county. Caherlohan, the training facility, isn't up to standard," he contended.

"There's no pace off the pitch. It's certainly no preparation to train there and then go out and what you get at Pairc Ui Chaoimh or Croke Park or Thurles, the pace that's off those pitch.

"Obviously that committee (strategic review) has been appointed and there's some really quality people on that. They're going to produce a report and we'll just wait and see what comes out of it but it's vital that if they have strong things to say and if they have strong recommendations that those recommendations are put in place."

He insists there are no "agendas" about wanting better for the county.

"For anyone commenting on it, Dalo (Anthony Daly) has spoken on it, I've maybe spoken at different times, there's no agenda here, this is just about what's in the best interests of our county.

"I would say that even going back to '98, Loughnane making the state of the nation address (Clare FM prior to the first All-Ireland semi-final with Offaly), it didn't help. It seemed to just sap a bit of nervous energy from you. The players have enough on their hands to get themselves ready for the challenge that they face on a week to week basis and trying to work and to prepare in the Covid environment as well hasn't been easy."

Injuries to Tony Kelly and David McInerney haven't helped but O'Connor believes there will be significant pick up when they clear up "and we get back to making headlines for the on the field stuff rather than the off the field stuff that's just been not good if you're a Clare person or a Clare supporter."

O'Connor is loath to say that not enough has come from the trio of All-Ireland winning U-21 teams (2012-2014) but his big fear now is that the county could "fall off a cliff", hurling-wise.

"There's a danger there that we don't have the same playing numbers that Cork or Tipperary might have, or the same resources available that Limerick would have. That's a big concern for me. That's what's driving some of the concern behind the scenes in Clare as well, are we doing or have we done enough to support the schools and development squads? Those are legitimate concerns. We won an All-Ireland (senior), Tony Kelly, Colm Galvin and those guys have given great service to the county.



"I don't necessarily see it as wasting that talent, for me the bigger issue is what happens when those guys go and have we done enough to make sure we're competitive and that we don't really fall off the cliff."