| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brian Lohan is facing a defining year in his bid to raise the Banner

Clare got the best out of themselves against Limerick in 2022 – a bright showing against their neighbours could really kick-start this campaign

Clare manager Brian Lohan is in his fourth year at the helm. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Clare manager Brian Lohan is in his fourth year at the helm. Photo: Sportsfile

Clare manager Brian Lohan is in his fourth year at the helm. Photo: Sportsfile

Clare manager Brian Lohan is in his fourth year at the helm. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

A back ache left Brian Lohan in some apparent discomfort for Clare’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny last July but any grimace his face may have had could just as easily have been attributed to what had unfolded in those 70-plus minutes.

It was not the Clare team that Lohan or the county had known for much of the previous three months, a team that had shown up every day in six previous championship matches and won the respect of their people for how they had gone about their business. But on that Saturday evening in Croke Park, too many were marked absent.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy