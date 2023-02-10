Brian Lohan is facing a defining year in his bid to raise the Banner

A back ache left Brian Lohan in some apparent discomfort for Clare’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny last July but any grimace his face may have had could just as easily have been attributed to what had unfolded in those 70-plus minutes.

It was not the Clare team that Lohan or the county had known for much of the previous three months, a team that had shown up every day in six previous championship matches and won the respect of their people for how they had gone about their business. But on that Saturday evening in Croke Park, too many were marked absent.

How much had the late withdrawal of their centre-back John Conlon discommoded them? Quite a bit, it seems, in hindsight with Páidí Fitzpatrick, Conlon’s replacement, one of three players taken off before the start of the second half, by which stage Kilkenny were already out of sight.

Fitzpatrick hadn’t played in the championship up to that point so his inclusion at that stage was something of a surprise and a rare misstep by a management that had got virtually everything else right to that point.

But it also highlighted a deficit in defensive cover, something they are striving to address now in this league as Lohan’s fourth year at the helm gets under way. Clare’s manager is now the second longest-serving currently in charge of a team. Only John Kiely, going into a seventh year with Limerick, has been in the one place for longer.

It feels like a defining year for this Clare team and management then. The strong credit line built up during the Munster Championship and particularly in going toe-to-toe with Limerick three times will comfortably absorb any leakage last July.

But the hunger for tangible success, not just upward graphs, is deep within Clare. They won’t need reminding that this year marks the 10th anniversary of their last All-Ireland title and 25 years since they last won a Munster title.

“There are no Clare hurlers with their trophy cabinets bursting at the seams,” says former defender Pat O’Connor. “It’s relatively modest in terms of silverware, but there’s a hunger and thirst there.” ​

O’Connor retired from inter-county hurling last November, having suffered a cruciate ligament injury the previous year that effectively ruled him out for two inter-county championship campaigns. Now 32, his instinct was to devote any time and energy he had back to his club, Tubber, rather than chase inter-county form.

But he has left behind a vibrant dressing room, he acknowledges, and a team that are relatively stable.

“They are in a really healthy place,” says O’Connor. “I’m transitioning from a player to a supporter so I’d be excited about what is there now. It’s all about adding a few players. There are not an awful lot of places up for grabs, it’s all about finding the options on the day when injury does hit. Injury can derail a team very quickly with the condensed season.”

Séadna Morey is back after a two-year self-imposed absence while Adam Hogan, who made a championship debut against Waterford last year, is a defender provoking much excitement in Clare on the back of underage form.

Up front, Mark Rodgers, back from injury towards the end of last year’s championship, and Shane Meehan can make further progress, while Aidan McCarthy has also returned from injury after missing 2022 and could provide a more secure free-taking outlet.

“Séadna has just a wealth of experience, he’s been in there since 2012 and there is probably not a fitter, more attuned GAA player out there. He is in absolute pristine condition. He’s in that line of work with cousin Chloe (Morey),” says O’Connor.

As for Hogan, O’Connor has already has an insight into what he can bring, a defender who actually likes defending!

“He’s everything you want in a defender. He has hurling, he has the pace but he does play on that edge. You are going to earn it off him.

“I was around the camp when I was rehabbing and I remember Tony (Kelly) saying to me it’s uncomfortable going in on him, he’s a defender in every sense of the word. He likes defending and there isn’t too many want to be an inside defender because every team’s tactic is to create 40 or 50 metres of space to expose any weak link.”

O’Connor attributes much of the personal development of Clare players over the last three years to Lohan’s approach, citing current All-Star David Fitzgerald as the primary example.

“David has done a ‘180’ on his form. I remember the last game I played for Clare, the quarter-final against Waterford in 2020, ‘Fitzy’ didn’t start at all that day. To go from that to an All-Star is brilliant. But Brian is doing work behind the scenes one-on-one and giving them a chance.

“There is a persona there,” said O’Connor, suggesting some view might view him as cold, “but he is anything but. ​

“On a one-on-one level he is very personable, very funny. These type of people, they crack a joke and it is so much funnier than someone with a different personality. He’s direct, exactly what you want at this level. As a 30-year-old you just want to know, ‘What am I doing right?’ You don’t need the arm around the shoulder, you have 10 years done at that stage.​

“There were times in the past when you might walk down the street and you’d meet five Clare supporters. Three of them might have something good to say, two of them might have something bad to say. You felt it was a little bit divided but I feel now it is fully united behind the team and management.”

Clare’s best in 2022 manifested against Limerick, those three draws after normal time in league, round-robin and Munster final with only extra-time in the Munster decider catching them out.

They renew that rivalry in the Gaelic Grounds this weekend, Clare’s first big barometer for 2023.

In the off season Clare have introduced 10 new players to the squad with one of them, Jack Kirwan, making his debut at midfield against Westmeath last Sunday.

Kirwan is thought to be the first Parteen player to play senior hurling for Clare in more than 40 years and should he start again, it would really be something for his club. The border between Clare and Limerick intertwines at many points but Parteen’s proximity to Limerick – essentially it’s a suburb – takes those links to another level again.

“Not too many teams would go all out to win the league. They don’t want to say they want to win the league but they will pick out fixtures that they want to go gung-ho for and this is one,” says O’Connor.

The league feels like a series of battles without a real war effort. And Clare v Limerick is one of its biggest battles.