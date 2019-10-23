Clare legend Brian Lohan is in pole position to become the new Banner manager after the other candidate for the role withdrew from consideration.

Clare legend Brian Lohan is in pole position to become the new Banner manager after the other candidate for the role withdrew from consideration.

Brian Lohan in line to become new Clare manager as Louis Mulqueen withdraws from consideration

Louis Mulqueen and Lohan were the two names linked with the role in recent weeks, but the former has tonight announced that he no longer wishes to be considered for the position.

Gerry O'Connor and Donal Maloney stepped down after three seasons in charge following Clare's championship exit in 2019. Initially Maloney had looked to stay on as sole manager but exited the role last month after continued uncertainty around the position.

Lohan, who won two All-Ireland titles with Clare, now appears to be manager-elect after Mulqueen released a statement confirming he doesn't want his name to go forward.

"This week I am concentrating on the Galway Club Semi Final," he said.

"It has been an honour to have been nominated for the position of Clare Senior Hurling manager and I am grateful for the overwhelming support and good wishes coming in from all sources.

"I now, after careful consideration have decided that I am currently not in a position to allow my name to go forward. I wish the new manager and Clare hurling all the best."

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors