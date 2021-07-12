Clare manager Brian Lohan, right, and Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald will meet once again in the qualifiers. Photo by Ray McManus / Sportsfile

Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Lohan will face-off once again after Wexford and Clare were drawn against each other in this morning’s All-Ireland hurling qualifier draw.

The former Clare team mates, who have had a high-profile and public fall out, will go head-to-head this weekend after the draw pitted their sides against each other in knock out hurling for the second year in a row.

Lohan’s Clare came out on top last November and they will be looking to atone for their controversial defeat to Tipperary in the Munster championship which saw Aidan McCarthy black carded and the Premier awarded a penalty in what proved to be a decisive passage in the game. Wexford were dumped out of Leinster by Kilkenny after extra-time and both sides are in last chance saloon this weekend.

Laois, who beat Antrim over the weekend, were handed a date with last year’s All Ireland finalists Waterford while both Galway and Cork were handed a bye into round two.

The matches are set to be played this weekend with the GAA’s CCCC to confirm details later today.